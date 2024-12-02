Coach Luis García Plaza has been dismissed this Monday as coach of Deportivo Alavés, after the first team has suffered seven defeats, one draw and only one victory in its last nine games in La Liga, figures that leave it only one point above the relegation zone.

The 54-year-old from Madrid thus bids farewell to his time as Albiazul coach after leading the Vitorian team in a total of 108 official matches and achieving a promotion to First Division in the summer of 2022; Furthermore, last season he managed to leave the team tenth in La Liga.

The dismissal of García Plaza comes after Saturday’s draw against Leganés (1-1), the only point that the Vitorian team has achieved in the last three days. With 14 units after the first 15 rounds of LaLiga, it only has one advantage over dangerous positions.

“Deportivo Alavés wants to express its gratitude to Luis García Plaza for his work and commitment during his time as Albiazul coach and wishes him the greatest success in his future professional and personal projects,” said the Basque club.









The dismissal of García Plaza is the second that has occurred on the First Division benches after the last day. Valladolid also released the Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano. Previously, Las Palmas had dispensed with Luis Carrión after nine games.