There is sadness and horror in Southport. © James Speakman/PA Wire/dpa

Southport is in shock after the fatal attack on several children. Shops close, the football club cancels a game, superstar Taylor Swift reacts. Riots break out in the evening.

Southport – A third child has died from her injuries following a knife attack in the British town of Southport. The girl was a nine-year-old, Merseyside Police said. Doctors are fighting for the lives of five other children and two adults who were seriously injured.

After a vigil, riots broke out in the evening. Numerous people first threw objects at a mosque and then attacked police officers with paving stones. A police car was set on fire and at least one officer was injured.

According to reporters on the grounds, the reason for this is false reports about the origins of the suspected perpetrator. Right-wing online accounts had spread rumors that he was a migrant with an Arabic-sounding name. In fact, the 17-year-old suspect is the son of a couple from Rwanda and was born in the Welsh capital Cardiff before moving to the Southport region in 2013.

A total of eight children were still being treated in hospitals. Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked the rescue workers and first responders during a visit.

Taylor Swift with emotional message

Two girls were killed in the attack on Monday. They were a six-year-old and a seven-year-old, police said. The children had taken part in a holiday camp on the topic of Taylor Swift. The US megastar expressed his shock in an emotional message.

Taylor Swift was horrified. (Archive photo) © Jordan Strauss/AP/dpa

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is still running through my mind and I am in complete shock,” the 34-year-old wrote in her Instagram story. “They were just young children at a dance class. I don’t know how I can ever express my condolences to these families.”

The singer mourned the “loss of life and innocence” and recalled the “horrific trauma” of the relatives and first responders.

Holiday camp on the topic of Taylor Swift

The holiday course for children between the ages of six and eleven was fully booked with 25 participants, the BBC reported. The plan included a dance and yoga workshop as well as making bracelets like those worn by many Taylor Swift fans. A Swift fan’s fundraising campaign for the family has so far raised around £234,000 (€277,700). Tens of thousands of pounds have also been collected on other platforms.

The suspected perpetrator, who was arrested at the scene, was questioned further. The motive is still unclear. The police believe that the attack was carried out by a lone perpetrator. No other person is being sought, they said. Investigators do not currently believe it was a terrorist act. The police pointed out that a name circulating on the Internet as a perpetrator is false.

A city is in shock

The north-west English town of Southport, with a population of around 90,000 between Liverpool and Blackpool, is in shock. Some shops closed out of respect for the victims, and the local football club Southport FC cancelled a friendly match.

The crime scene was cordoned off over a wide area. Mourners laid down flowers, handwritten letters and cuddly toys. In the evening, hundreds of people remembered the victims at a vigil; they observed a minute’s silence and lit candles.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper lays flowers at the crime scene. © James Speakman/PA Wire/dpa

Prime Minister Starmer said at a meeting with rescue workers that he was proud of their selfless efforts. “Thanks to what you did yesterday, children are alive today. That is incredible. That is what you do every day, but it is the most difficult of circumstances,” said Starmer.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also visited the scene to see what was going on. She stressed that the new Starmer government would take consistent action against the knife violence that is widespread in Great Britain. “Everyone’s thoughts are with the injured children and we are praying for them,” said the minister. dpa