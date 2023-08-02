Trump’s lawyers plead stupidity: No one can prove that he didn’t believe the tale of electoral fraud. Luckily for him, millions and millions of voters themselves suffer from a denial of reality.

January 6, 2021: After the rally, Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office. He will spend the rest of the afternoon watching the storming of the Capitol on TV. Image: AP

EIt almost doesn’t matter on which of its 45 pages you open the new indictment against Donald Trump. Anyone who hasn’t become jaded three years after the storming of the Capitol and hasn’t written off America as a beacon of democracy will have their blood run cold when reading this documentary-packed description of Trump’s election fraud attempts. Watergate and every other scandal pale in comparison. And yet there is even more outrageous reading material circulating in Washington. Polls only allow one conclusion: Trump has a good chance of returning to the White House in 2025.

It narrowed the view if the new trial were to be classified primarily in the criminal proceedings for the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The indictment describes how Trump fueled an “intense national atmosphere of suspicion and anger” and helped hundreds of supporters pour into the Capitol. She also lays out how the incumbent president wanted to profit from this crisis when it was in full swing.