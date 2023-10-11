The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded this Wednesday a new 4.5 aftershock follows the 6.3 earthquake that shook western Afghanistanin the same area where last Saturday a series of earthquakes caused more than 4,500 victims.

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was reported 38 kilometers from the city of Herat at 10:29 local time (05:59 GMT), at a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS reported.

This aftershock is the third after the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that shook western Afghanistan this morning, at 05:11 local time (00:41 GMT this Wednesday) and left at least 50 injured, according to authorities from the Herat hospital. EFE.

Previous aftershocks were magnitude 5.0 and 4.1 with very close epicenters, each about 20 minutes apart.according to the USGCS.

“Herat was once again shaken by a strong earthquake, Herat ambulances are patrolling in the city of Herat to take the possible injured to health centers,” the deputy director general of Afghanistan’s National Radio and Television under control told EFE. Taliban, Hedayatullah Hedayat.

Group of people bury their relatives killed in an earthquake in Afghanistan.

The city’s inhabitants immediately abandoned their homes in residential areas to stay on the streets for fear of another catastrophe like the one last weekend.

The Taliban Government’s balance sheet indicated that as of last Monday, 2,400 deaths and more than 2,000 injuries had been reported.

More than 12,000 people, including 1,730 families, were affected in five districts of the province, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

EFE

