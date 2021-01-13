Has in five days Daniel Thioune a rendezvous with the past. Because then the 46-year-old coach of the Hamburger SV to his old love VfL Osnabrück. But despite all the joy of seeing each other again, he doesn’t want to be one thing above all on Monday – a good host.
But of course it gets emotional for him too. For six years (from 1996 to 2002) Thioune played as a player for the Lilaweiß, even made it to the second division in 2000, before returning to Bremen in 2013 after further stints in Lübeck, Ahlen and local rivals Eintracht Osnabrück Bridge returned.
In his second stage at VfL, Thioune made a name for himself primarily as a coach for the youth teams. In October 2017, he got the chance to head coach of the first team, which at the time was still playing in the third division, and took over from Joe Enochs.
With Thioune they managed to stay up and a year later they even got promoted to the second division, where the club has been holding for two years now. So now the reunion with numerous former players and employees. The coach’s anticipation is evident. “I’m looking forward to everyone,” Thioune told mopo.
Thioune has not completely lost sight of his previous club as well. Especially since he is also a league competitor of his current employer. He registered the so far quite satisfactory season of Osnabrück with goodwill. “I’m happy about the results. If you’ve left something behind and built it up there, you don’t want it to collapse again immediately.”
Even the departure last summer towards Hamburg, which was surprising for some (not only in Osnabrück), could not cut the ties between him and VfL. “I did not go in evil”, Thioune tries not to let any suspicion in this direction arise.
He still has “a closer relationship” with many players and employees. But next Monday the friendship has to rest for ninety minutes. Thioune also knows that HSV has already left way too many points in the games against opponents from the north.
Of the 15 northern duels played so far in the second division (against Holstein Kiel, FC St.Pauli, Hannover 96 and VfL Osnabrück), HSV was only able to win two (!) (A 4-0 at FC St.Pauli in the season 18/19, as well as a 3-0 at home against Hannover 96 last season).
Even under Thioune as coach, the balance is negative: two draws (in Kiel and against St. Pauli) are compared to one defeat (against Hanover). The direction for the 16th meeting is therefore clear: “The most important thing is that I keep the three points in the Volkspark, then I can be really happy.”
