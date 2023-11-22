The artist’s hands and arms are the color of porcelain dust. In reality, the entire atmosphere is of that tone in the small studio that Verónica Moar (A Coruña, 44 years old) has on the ground floor of a discreet building, in a working-class neighborhood of her hometown. A magical light floods the space and bathes the work table, the shelf of prototypes, the shelves where he keeps the plaster molds perfectly organized, the oven, the lathe, his collection of art books or the panoply of tools that hang from Wall. Most of the time, those utensils—empties, tanza cutters, modeling sticks—remain in her place like the weapons of a warrior in times of peace. Because the truth is that this Galician ceramist has a predilection for a single gadget, a kind of cutter she made herself, which she uses for practically everything and is almost an extension of her own hand.

When asked the name of that thin, pointed blade, Moar shrugs: “It’s the tool with no name.” He emerged spontaneously, by dint of work and without searching for it. In the same way that everything was happening in the life of this artisan since more than a decade ago, one day like any other, she decided to break with the destiny that she herself was writing. Today, in addition to her personal artistic projects in ceramics, her performances and its exhibitions (Lithics, Ports of the sea, In itinere), Verónica Moar is the creator of countless pieces of tableware for restaurants. Her plates, bowls, cups or cutlery rests are displayed in 16 locations in Galicia, Paris and Madrid, conceived ex professo for each new creation of the chefs.

A few days ago, he received a message on his cell phone from an acquaintance: “I’m coming from having dinner on your plates. I hate cool dishes. Yours have made me enjoy food more.” Nothing pays more for Moar’s effort than knowing that on the other side of her, at the table with a tablecloth, someone has connected with her, enveloped in the porcelain air of her workshop. “The piece I make accompanies the food. There must be a balance, but without standing out… This, not wanting to stand out, is something that also defines me as a person,” she describes herself. “Everything has been very random. One day, in 2015, I went to eat at Abastos 2.0 [establecimiento en el corazón del mercado histórico de Santiago de Compostela] and the people in charge came to ask me if I would make them some pieces to order,” he recalls. “It was a surprise, because I was focusing my career on artistic ceramics and I didn’t imagine anything else.”

Shelves with molds for different pieces in Verónica Moar’s workshop. Ximena and Sergio Mud from the Coruña town of Buño. Ximena and Sergio Porcelain bowls on one of the pieces from the Litica exhibition. Ximena and Sergio Set of dishes made from Buño clay. Ximena and Sergio

For that assignment she made the leap to Madrid when Abastos opened the following year in the capital of Spain, and from there Verónica Moar’s name traveled to Paris. Some of her creations are on the tables of establishments such as Le Bouchon, in the French city, or the Madrid cafeteria Le Fix. She also works in well-known restaurants in the provinces of Pontevedra, A Coruña and Ourense such as Culler de Pau, A Maceta, Greca, Loxe, Nova, Landua, Culuca, O Balado, Bido, Millo and Nado. The purification of forms, the constant search for human anatomy, and pieces without or with discreet touches of color are hallmarks of this ceramist. “It’s very important for me to achieve body scale,” she says as she squeezes a bowl with her hands and rests her thumb in an indentation in the edge, exactly the size of her finger. “I like that people touch, eat and drink and feel this,” confesses the artist, “and that if it fits, when they finish, they feel curious and turn the plate to find my name engraved.”

Verónica Moar’s life took a turn by her own decision when she turned 30. She had studied English Philology and completed her training with a course as a sign language interpreter. With this knowledge, she got a job as “secretary of management of a deaf person” with a position of international relevance. “There, among other things, she translated texts for the UN,” she says, “she was the only professional with that profile in Spain.” “In 2008, in the middle of the crisis, I decided I was going to leave it, it didn’t bring me anything and I didn’t see myself working on it my whole life,” she concludes. Sign language, the artist now believes, already marked a path: she knew that she wanted manual work, something that would help her “think with her hands.”

And that’s how he ended up in ceramics. “I took a sabbatical year to figure out what I wanted to do, but I don’t know how to sit still, so I immediately went to the art school to ask for information about two courses that interested me, one in photography and the other in artistic ceramics,” she says. The photography one was too dense for her plans. She next asked about the ceramic one. At the secretary’s office they put her registration form on the table, and she, without thinking twice, left there registered that same day. Her teacher at the Pablo Picasso Art School in A Coruña, Ánxel Cao, warned in the first class: “Here you are going to learn artistic ceramics, because ceramics is not just about making pots.”

He prefers to call these “clunkers” “pieces.” Although he loves above all things the artistic side of ceramics, he feels a deep respect for the expressive possibilities of those porcelain, Galician clay or stoneware containers that he shapes (because he basically works with molds, rather than with the wheel) to complete the works. chefs’ culinary skills. “I am a philologist, I can’t help but give narrative charge to my pieces, with their shapes and colors,” she admits. “I play with textures [tersas y esmaltadas, mates y ásperas, con relieve] to leave messages to people. I want them to touch, to talk to me through the container,” the author reveals as she hugs a clay soup plate.

Moar insists that the moment he enjoys most is illuminating the idea: “The conceptual part is what motivates me, the challenge of deciding the shape, the materials, the color of the enamel is what feeds me… Not the finished piece ”. She, who has practiced contemporary dance since she was a child and incorporates this art and literature into her performances, conceives the material as “another body, something very physical.” “Clay is a landscape that has disintegrated,” she says as she opens a lunch box containing fresh clay from the A Coruña town of Buño, one of the pottery capitals of Galicia. “I am increasingly interested in telling the history of Galicia, studying and interpreting traditional pottery that repeats functional and successful formulas since the Bronze Age,” she explains. The gadgets on the entry shelf never made it to their restaurants. They were left stranded here due to imperfections that were unnoticeable to anyone. “I call them the ugly children,” she jokes. Each piece is unique, there are always small differences, and she sends the best ones to the chef who ordered her. “My interest is not to grow. This is my scale and I am happy with it. Working alone; If I’m in the middle of cooking, on a Sunday at midnight I’ll be here.” Making a piece, or the few pieces that, at once, fit in her small oven, can take three weeks. The first baking, known as sponge cake, is carried out at around 1,000 degrees. The second, already with enamel, at 1,260. Between the two phases, the oven must be operating for 19 hours.

“When I get an order for a restaurant I don’t know, I go to the place, I look at the space, its colors, to get in tune with the place. My pieces don’t have much color. The essential thing is the forms and there is a lot to think about until they are refined,” says Moar when he tries to explain how he designs each order. It’s not just an aesthetic or anatomical issue, you have to make them fit to store or wash them. Their porcelains are “resistant”, but “so light” that in a Michelin-starred restaurant they encountered the problem of them floating in the dishwasher when it was started.

In the establishments, the importance of the container as part of the presentation has been imposed, and more every day, because now people take photos of the dishes and immediately upload them to their social networks, warns Verónica Moar. This is a business card, a neon sign to attract new diners. When renewing the menu each season, the restaurateurs order, as her teacher would say, new “clunkers.” A small bowl whose glaze recreates sea foam in shades of blue, gray and yellow is intended to serve cockles and nothing else. For the Nova restaurant in Ourense, specialized in “root cuisine”, the artist has made some tall plates that, stacked, form the trunk of a birch tree. When she is asked what assignment gave her the most headaches, she is quick to respond: “They asked me for something to serve the cream straws for Loxe Mareiro de Carril. “I couldn’t think of anything… Until I saw it, in the foam of the shore, one stormy day walking along Riazor beach.” The white plate with a wavy surface recreates ripples, a term used in geology to designate the parallel waves that the work of water leaves, for example, in the sand.