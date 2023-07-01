With one arm in Asia and one in Europe, Istanbul is the only city in the world that sits on two continents.. The Bosphorus Strait is the dividing line that separates Europe and Asia and divides Istanbul into two parts.

(We invite you to continue reading: Basilica Cistern: what is hidden in the underground of Istanbul).

The greatest treasure of the city is its great historical and artistic heritage. The ancient Greek city of Byzantium was founded in the place where it stands today, in the year 667 BC. C., which with the passing of the centuries became part of the Roman Empire.

The current capital of Turkey is the city of Ankara, but Istanbul is its cultural and tourist reference, taking into account that, according to the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism of Istanbul, this city has received more than five million foreign tourists between January and May 2023.

The above has been a sample of the Roman vestiges, Byzantine art and the Ottoman influence that Istanbul offers the traveler. We invite you to discover some places and plans that you can enjoy in this turquoise city.

grand bazaar

Istanbul is characterized by having a high trade area, which is known as the Grand Bazaar: one of the essential stops for any traveler who arrives in that city. .

Taking into account that there you can find more than 4,000 stores with gold jewelry, carpets, lamps, fur garments, scarves, pottery and all kinds of Turkish souvenirs. It is the ideal place to practice the haggling technique.

Panoramic view of one of the corridors of the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, where there are more than 4,000 shops. In the photo, some typical lamps.

(Receive instantly on your Whatsapp, for free, all the Trending, curious, funny and incredible news).

the chora church

To visit the Chora church it is necessary to get away from the Sultanahmet area (where Hagia Sophia is located), but the journey to this monument is an opportunity to contemplate the walls of ancient Constantinople, since the Chora church is very close to the Adrianople Gate, one of the entrances to the walled enclosure.

The church of San Salvador de Chora, converted into a museum, is a magnificent example of Byzantine artwith mosaics and frescoes representing Jesus Christ, the Virgin Mary, various saints and various biblical characters.

Chora Church located in Istanbul

The Maiden’s Tower

The lighthouse located on an islet in the Bosphorus Strait is a perfect place to enjoy a beautiful view of its surroundings.

In fact, those who decide to visit the tower must do so by boat, which will take 15 minutes to get there, according to the aforementioned portal.

Otherwise, this site is known to have various legends; However, the most listened to dates back to the story of a princess who lived and died there in the 12th century, a story that has caused intrigue among tourists to go and see it.

Finally, the Turkish Tourist Office stated that those who have a stay in Istanbul are “It won’t be perfect without the traditional and unforgettable boat trip on the Bosphorus, the strait that separates Europe from Asia”.

The Maiden Tower located in Istanbul. See also In the era of Khalifa.. Culture is a bridge of openness to the world

More news in EL TIEMPO

Avianca offers discounts for domestic flights today: know the prices and destinations

Venezuela grants permission to Latam Airlines to fly from Bogotá to Caracas

Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight arrived in space on Thursday

*With information from EFE

Laura Daniela Alarcon Vargas

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL