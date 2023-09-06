In recent years, Canada has received hundreds of tourists who have chosen the North American country as a favorite destination to visit beautiful landscapes, discover new cultures and try new gastronomic flavors.

Also it has become the home of several migrants who choose cities in Canada to study Englishpostgraduate programs or to venture into new job vacancies.

However, one of the requirements that Colombians must meet To be able to travel to Canada is to issue a tourist visa issued by the embassy of that country.

Within the first steps to make the request, it is necessary that tourists have a valid Colombian passport and that it is not close to expiration (six months at least).

In addition, agencies that help during the processing of visa applications to Canada affirm that the following documents may be required at the time a consular agent do the interview to accept or deny the request:

– Completed application form.

– Recent bank account statements that prove Sufficient financial resources to travel to Canada.

– Tickets plane.

– Bank statements or other financial statements of your friends or relatives if you visit them.

– Cover letter addressed to the Government of Canada to justify the need for a Canadian tourist visa.

– Two photos.

– Certificate that verifies the employment or study status.

– Proof that the stay is temporary.

How much does a Canadian tourist visa cost?

Processing a visa to visit the North American country costs 185 Canadian dollars (including biometric studies), lor that would be equivalent to $555,000 Colombian pesos.



It should be remembered that the processes for study and work visas may vary and that the prices are different depending on each category. Here we tell you the values ​​for the other procedures:

– Study visa: 150 Canadian dollars + 85 dollars of biometric studies = $705,000 Colombian pesos approximately.

– Work visa: 155 Canadian dollars + 85 dollars of biometric studies = $720,000 Colombian pesos approximately.

Do you need to make a stopover in Canada? This is what you should know about the transit visa

On some occasions, travelers prefer to buy airline tickets with stopovers in order to have cheaper fares or because their trips are too long. However, You should keep in mind that if you are going to visit Canada on a stopover flight, you need to apply for a transit visa.

According to the portal of the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada (IRCC), of the Government of Canadathe transit visa is valid if the people stay less than 48 hours in the country. If it is longer, the traveler must have a visitor’s visa.

Additionally, the document may be valid for 1 or 2 entries, depending on your travel plans. These are the requirements you must meet to apply for this permit:

– Reach Canada by plane.

– Having a connecting flight to another country.

– transit through Canada for a maximum of 48 hours.

– Not having a valid visitor visa.

– Not have a criminal record or for human rights violations.

The document must be processed through the page of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and register for an application for a transit visa.

