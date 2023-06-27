In recent months, it has become normal to hear some people talk about their desire to migrate to other countries, with the aim of being able to access new ways of life that can guarantee them access to a better education, job opportunities, economic, among other.

Therefore, countries like United States, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United Kingdom They are the ones who tend to receive the largest number of people who decide to leave their places of residence, according to United Nations data from 2020.

(Keep reading: Why does Belgium want to offer contracts and guarantees for sex workers?).

But, apart from these countries, The European continent, Belgium, for example, until 2020 has received “2,005,479 immigrants, which represents 17.36% of the population of Belgium”, according to the UN. Clarifying that part of this number of people come from the Netherlands, France and Morocco.

In accordance with the above, we tell you what requirements Belgium requests for Colombians who want to go and live there.

(Receive on your WhatsApp, for free, the latest news from EL TIEMPO).

General requirements for short stay

The price depends on the category of Visa you need.

Since 2015, Colombians have been exempted by having to have a Schengen visa (C visa) to be able to enter the States of the European Union (except Ireland, Bulgaria, Romania, Cyprus and Croatia), in addition to Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenste, in a period of no more than 90 days, with exceptions.

Based on the foregoing, the Belgian Colombian embassy clarifies that, To reside in the country for a maximum period of 90 days, it is necessary to have the following documentswhich are requested from a traveler regardless of their nationality:

– Current electronic or mechanical reading passport, that is, the expiration date is greater than three months from the end of the stay.

– Round trip ticket, which must not exceed 90 days.

– If your stay is scheduled in a hotel, you must present the reservation vouchers.

– While, if your stay is going to take place in a private residence of friends or relatives, you must present an invitation document.

– You must have sufficient requirements for your stay per day. For Belgium, the daily minimum amount is 45 euro, taking into account if your stay will be on private property; but if your stay is going to be in a hotel, it must be 95 euro newspapers, according to the embassy.

– On the other hand, you must have medical insurance in case of emergency and accident for 30,000 euros.

– Finally, remember that if you plan to travel next year, you must have The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS)which will come into operation as of 2024, in order to identify “any security risk or irregular migration that visitors may present,” according to the portal The Diplomatic Service of the European Union.

Requirements for long stay

All documents must be authenticated.

A person who decides to have a stay of more than 90 days in Belgium is already considered a long stay (Visa D).Therefore, you must take into account that having this type of visa gives you the right and obligation to appear eight days after your arrival in the country at the municipal administration, in order to request a temporary stay permit.

In accordance with the above, keep in mind that those who have this type of visa are subject to certain restrictions: “They are still subject to the restriction of 90 days every six months (or 180 days) regarding their stays outside the state that has issued your visa”, according to the portal Axa Schengen insurance review.

These are the requirements, according to the Belgian embassy portal, that you must follow to obtain it:

– You must go to the Belgian Embassy, ​​in order to know the form that you must fill out to enter the admission process, to which you must be constantly reviewing to find out the answer. After it is granted, you will need to follow the next steps.

​

Documents that require an apostille (authenticity) and translation

​

– Birth registration or marriage registration.

– Background certificate.

– Authorization to leave the country of a minor, if applicable.

– Custody.

– Declaration of extrajudicial.

Apostille and translation process:

​

Keep in mind that all documents issued by the Colombian authorities require an apostille, translation and an apostille of the translation, which must be done at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia.

– Documents must be translated into French, German or Dutch.

– It should be clarified that the signature of the official translator must be legalized in a Notary so that it can later be apostilled.

– Finally, in some cases, “people must pay an additional administrative contribution to the consular fee to process an application for a long-stay D Visa for Belgium,” according to the aforementioned media.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Influencer was captured for sexually abusing her friend in Spain

Is Vladimir Putin’s power in Russia at risk after the Wagner group rebellion?

Roller coaster derailment leaves one dead in Sweden

Laura Daniela Alarcon Vargas

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL