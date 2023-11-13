Connect to innovate is stated on the medal that will be presented to 62 engineers on Monday afternoon in the Nieuwe Kerk in The Hague. The medal is part of their installation as a ‘fellow’ of the Netherlands Academy of Engineering (NAE). They are the first fellows – members – for the NAE, with which the academy of engineers has officially started.

“Fellows are nominated. They must have proven themselves in their field, have made their mark on important innovations and still be at the heart of technology. In terms of content, not as a manager,” says Henk van Houten, chairman of the NAE board and former Chief Technology Officer at Philips.

“In addition to that specific status, they have also been selected because they want to commit themselves,” adds vice-chairman Sjoukje Heimovaara, also chairman of the board of Wageningen University and Research. “The NAE exists to further technological innovation in the Netherlands. We really expect something from them, that they will mean something to the technological ecosystem.”

Why a separate academy for engineers? Scientists with a technical background can also become members of the KNAW, right?

Van Houten: “The KNAW is more general and mainly exists for science. People from the business community can also be fellows with us. The KNAW also acknowledges and recognizes that we are needed. Innovation should be heard more emphatically. We are now in a fourth industrial revolution. Innovation has once again started to strongly influence society and the pace is only accelerating.”

What will the Netherlands Academy of Engineering do?

Van Houten: “First of all, we want to stimulate debate on technical topics and innovation. If we find topics promising or important, we can also issue advice, mainly aimed at science and business. Fellows form a working group for this purpose, which will delve into the subject for a month or two. The intention is to make such advice very practical. And we can also be asked for advice, for example by governments. We have experts with all kinds of specialisms, so we can think broadly.”

Heimovaara: “We sit together with people who have been selected for their performance, but the club is independent. That’s the unique thing. If you address topics from a knowledge institution or company, there is often an interest involved. But if you speak from a broad engineering group and say that you are willing to commit to it, you can send a stronger signal.”

What themes are you thinking about?

Heimovaara: “The scarcity of engineers, for example. That’s a pretty acute problem. How can we ensure that we have enough technical people to make major transitions?”

Van Houten: “I think about the energy transition. Sometimes more is done to combat the symptoms than to work on a system solution. We were first going to install a lot of solar panels and build a lot of wind farms at sea, and then the electricity grid suddenly couldn’t handle it. How do we immediately take all aspects into account during major social transitions?”

These types of challenges have been around for some time, why was the NAE founded now?

Van Houten: “The academy of engineers in Sweden has existed for more than a hundred years, but that is an exception. The ones in France and Germany have been around for about twenty years. They have grown significantly in recent years, and so has their influence. We are now also taking this step in the Netherlands.

Heimovaara: “The transformations that are now underway and necessary are increasingly integrated. Technology plays a major role in other domains than just the technology itself. AI in healthcare, for example. To make a difference on such themes you have to be able to think from many sides at the same time. In terms of content, our fellows range from biotechnology to water purification, from high-tech systems to AI. When selecting the fellows, we also ensured a good mix of backgrounds when it comes to business or science, men and women and international and cultural diversity. What unites us is thinking like an engineer, solution-oriented.”