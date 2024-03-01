At our daily lifewe are often faced with decisions that may seem banal but that, in reality, have a significant impact on our welfare and in the world around us, and arise from the reasonof the think. But what is it think? If we look for its etymological root, it comes from the Latin “pensare” and “pendere”, that is, “to hang” and “to pass”, as if two bodies were being compared on a scale.

Thinking is a flow of ideaswell the mind and the thought They are in motion formulating through cognitive processes, one idea or more, a movement at rest. Thus, this human act leads us towards the colorful light of knowledge, a space full of nuances that give meaning to what concerns our reality. Not thinking destroys individual freedom and, consequently, society. Not thinking is synonymous with living automatically, it condemns us to the prison of incomprehension and ignorance of the causes, it becomes a dead end for decision making. The other side of the coin can be illuminating because doubts arise through reasoning and if there is a predisposition to understand and know the answers, it can feel like removing the blindfolds.

And how is thinking reflected? One of the reliable proofs is intellectual or artistic creation, that is, poetry, literature, music, scientific research, this set of creations arise from thinking, or from a thought. However, thinking is not just a mental process, but a transformative act that allows us to question, reflect and understand the world around us. By asking ourselves the most basic questions, we open the doors to new perspectives and move away from intellectual complacency. Those who think will never be slaves to circumstances.

Thinking mutates as an act of rebellion, in a way of challenging the invisible chains that freeze our minds and reduce our vision of the world. We face the indifference of the universe, the oppression of conformity, and we refuse to passively accept the circumstances imposed by a cruel and unjust destiny. But freedom brings responsibility, a responsibility that forces us to be critical of the impact of our actions on the environment we inhabit.

Living without thinking is like throwing yourself into the middle of the sea without knowing how to swim, just as living thinking excessively is like staying on the shore of the boat watching opportunities pass by, therefore, the ideal is to live with a fair balance, and this It requires determination in action and conscious reflection.

