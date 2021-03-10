“The desire for fun among our contemporaries is immense”, affirms François Morel in one of his chronicles published in Philosophy Magazine. And if the endives with ham so alive finally called into question the famous ” I think so I am “ of this good Descartes? The poet-actor demonstrates that laughter and thinking can marry at best, in the claimed lineage of Raymond Devos and his three times nothing which is worth so much, which he substitutes for the heavy “Why is there something rather than nothing” by Leibniz. To these offbeat and funny readings of large quotes, Victorine de Oliveira adds philosophical insights that make you want to reopen these classics of thought. We meet Georges Wolinski, Sun Tzu and Jean Gabin, but also John Stuart Mill affirming that “Conservatives aren’t necessarily stupid, but most stupid people are conservatives.” A book on the borders of humor and philosophy that intelligently responds to the current need for fun and reflection.