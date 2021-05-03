D.he Corona crisis and the resulting “lateral thinker” movement have given a boost to science skepticism. A small, pandemic-critical group developed within a few months, fueled by the Internet, into one of the largest social movements of recent years. But the roots of this fragmentation of the public through the criticism of science lie deeper. Earlier groups have similar characteristics to the lateral thinkers, such as the “9/11 conspiracy”, which suspects the official reports on the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 to be forgery.

As early as the summer semester 2020, the Berlin Mosse Lectures wanted to devote themselves to conspiracy theories. Then the topic had to be postponed for a year. The opening lecture entitled “The Know-It-Alls. Science skepticism, conspiracy thinking and the erosion of reality ”was held this year by the cultural scientist Eva Horn, Professor of Modern German Literature at the Institute for German Studies at the University of Vienna. She has been researching science skepticism for several years. In publications such as “Future as a Catastrophe” and “The Anthropocene”, she has dealt with the deniers of climate change, among other things.

Erosion of Reality?

Horn begins her lecture with a letter from a friend who also lectures at a university. “Trump is right – there is a major conspiracy against him. Climate change is a lie, ”it says. Horn takes the document as evidence of an “erosion of reality” that is spreading through all social classes and leading to divisions there. It is the hour of the know-it-all who feels superior to scientific knowledge and has nothing else to offer than his doubts. According to Horn, many of these know-it-alls use scientists as mouthpieces, but do not submit to the rules of science. They neither publish academically, nor is there any quality control. They get their voice in the discourse through the mechanisms of the attention economy.

For Horn, the “science simulation” has become the new weapon in the political struggle. While other social researchers describe conspiracy theorists and their activities as social anomalies, Horn tries to analyze their thoughts. She is of the opinion that the principle of no alternative in politics, combined with the technocratization of political decisions, would have led to science being viewed by parts of the population as an enemy. The know-it-all regards himself as emancipated and his skeptical attitude as a form of resistance.

Talk to each other

There is no common factual basis for political exchange. Excluding the conspiracy theorists, Horn concludes, would not solve the problems, but would intensify the social division. This is one of the reasons why it is necessary to talk to them and not pathologize them. Horn is against a study by the Psychology Faculty of the University of Basel, which puts Covid critics in a connection with stress and paranoia. In addition, she advocates that science should speak a simpler language in order to also reach out-of-the-box thinkers. Here, too, she argues against psychology, which now describes conspiracies as “distorted thinking”.

Your analysis of the skepticism of science manages to work out the phenomena of these unusual movements, but it remains to be seen whether the dialogue and simplified science communication are actually the right approaches to dealing with the lateral thinkers. In her lecture, Horn has no answer to the question of how this should happen in reality. It will therefore be exciting to see whether Didier Fassin’s lecture “Conspiracy Theories As Crises and Critique” and Eliot Borenstein’s lecture “Informing Ourselves to Death: Conspiracy and Fantasy in Postmodern Russia” will find realistic solutions.