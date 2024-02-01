Currently, hundreds of people around the world decide migrate to different places and in what corresponds to this last decade, Spain has been the favorite destination of several people, who undoubtedly seek better life opportunities.

However, one of the most common questions is what the process is like and what papers people need to legally go to a countryin this case Spain.

According to the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to work in this country, it is necessary to have a 'work visa'.

These are the requirements that you must take into account for the work visa

Please note that according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, the visa for people over 16 years of age, who also have the purpose of carrying out some work in this country, They must be clear about the following requirements.

– National visa application form.

– Photography.

– Valid and current passport.

– Initial authorization for residence and work as an employee.

– Work contract.

– Criminal record.

– Medical certificate.

– Proof of residence in the consular district.

– Proof of the identity and capacity of the representative.

– Payment of the visa fee.

Please note that this credit is equivalent, corresponds to different values, which you can find here.

The work visa is for professionals in the fields of engineering, technology, medicine and other higher education programs.

This is the procedure to apply for a work visa

If you want to apply for a work visa for Spain, know that you must go to the Consular Office of Spain located in your country of origin.



For example, you live and are from Colombia, then you will have to go to Calle 94A # 11A-70 Bogotá, an address that is located in the town of Chapinero.

So, as an important fact, You cannot be an illegal resident in Spain or have had any legal problem in another country in the world. Also, do not get confused with the four types of employment authorization for immigrants, which are:

– The residence and work visa as an employee.

– Residence and self-employment.

– Residence and work visa for research.

Temporary visa.

So when you have gone to the Consular Office of Spain, in this case, in Colombia, you must be clear about what type of authorization you need and also request it.

Subsequently, it is essential that you know that during the process the Visa application must be submitted personally by the interested party.

The deadline to apply for a work visa must be within one month, “counted from the day following the date on which the employer is notified of the favorable resolution of authorization of initial residence and work as an employee“, according to the Ministry of Spain

Likewise, if you want to know more information about this process, it is prudent that you go to the official website of the Government of Spain, that regulates these procedures. Well, you can request this document if you are located anywhere in the world.

