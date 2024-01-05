“Think yourself dead!” 31-year-old arrested in Rome for threatening and persecuting his former work colleague

The agents of the Lazio postal police have ordered the arrest of a 31 years old who began persecuting a former work colleague of his in November. The investigations began shortly after the woman's complaint, but reached a turning point just before New Year's Eve.

The girl works in a multinational and met this person right there work place. He immediately tried to win her over, giving her a gift bouquet.

However, she didn't appreciate this gesture and obviously did it note at the boy. The latter from that moment began acts towards her persecutors and threats.

The young woman had gone to the postal police last year November 13th. This is because she had received a bouquet of flowers at home from an unknown person. This gesture in her led to great agitation.

To the point that it even pushed her to change all of hers habits. He had also decided to turn to social and health services to obtain psychological assistance. Shortly afterwards, you also received a strange letter on your company email.

Inside this email he found one of his own Instagram photo and he also discovered that they had tried to make some online purchases with his account. They had even enrolled her in some sites prohibited to minors.

The arrest of the 31-year-old on the eve of New Year's Eve

At the end of November the emails begin to arrive become heavierbecause they wrote to her: “Your life is over!” Or: “Think yourself dead!” The sender of these emails was abroad, making it more difficult Work for agents.

The turning point comes at the end of December, precisely on 28. The boy had a girl arrive at the young girl's house diamond ring, purchased in the name of the victim. At this point the police managed to trace the 31-year-old.

From here they arranged for him the arrest, but investigations revealed that he already had other criminal records for violence and illegal possession of weapons. From the control of his telephone they discovered everything he had done in these months of persecution.