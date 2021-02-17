Nowadays it is not possible to advance in any cutting-edge field – be it Artificial Intelligence, renewable energies, or biotechnology – if it is not through the so-called ‘intelligence communities’. What is this? They would become a kind of ‘ecosystems’ where analysts, scientists, technicians, professionals, or companies with a vision of the future and solidarity are involved. And of course, in the background, a government or state receptive to innovation, willing to create incentives and a favorable regulatory framework.

All this is very necessary, and even more so in the midst of a global pandemic, for the analysis and generation of proposals in politics, economics, or the social sphere. The good news is that, if you look at it with some perspective, Spain has come a long way in this area. Two decades ago, none of the so-called ‘think-tanks’ or centers of Spanish thought were anywhere near among the best in the world, not even in Europe. Today, according to the recent ‘2020 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report Global’ ranking of the University of Pennsylvania -the most prestigious globally-, there are three national centers ranked among the 100 best in the world -of a total that it almost reaches 6,500 and four in the top 50 in Western Europe.

This represents an immense qualitative leap, which reflects the changes, and puts us in a favorable starting box to face the crisis that is coming upon us due to the pandemic. In an online seminar organized last January by the three main national think-tanks -the Fundación Alternativas, the Real Instituto Elcano and CIDOB- and entitled ‘Think tanks, the pandemic and the recovery of Europe’, we tried to put Spanish society and the different administrations in front of the mirror. The good management of the 140,000 million euros that Spain will receive – between credits and investment in strategic sectors – from the European Recovery Fund of the European Commission’s Next Generation EU program, is vital to be able to recover as a country after the devastation caused by the pandemic of the coronavirus. Not only is our future as a country at stake, but, neither more nor less, the European construction in various strategic areas, from digitization and the environment to the economy, health or cultural industries.

Well, at this time, when it is necessary to get the actions of the European recovery funds right, it is essential to connect the thinking of national think tanks with political practice. The communities of political, social and economic intelligence that we generate the centers of thought provide a space to advance with the prow set towards the future. We have several advantages in our favor for this. For example, we are used to using a multidisciplinary approach, which is essential today to be able to propose innovative solutions. Furthermore, we participate in a culture of public-private work, and we are used to collaborating simultaneously with multiple authors: ministries, autonomous communities, cities, or civil society.

At this time when health, technology or a clean environment are revealed as essential goods, think-tanks have as one of their missions to vindicate the public: to contribute to generating quality public policies. At a time when the pandemic has buried the Washington consensus and the neoliberal ideology that exalted the privatization of public goods, or the budget adjustment at any social cost, the Spanish intelligence communities have the challenge of moving towards a new economic paradigm And social.

For all the above, we call on public administrations to count on ‘think tanks’ as entities capable of contributing their know-how in relation to these European funds, evaluating and having a voice on those projects. Several strategic sectors could be cited. To mention just one: the renewal of the Spanish productive apparatus, stagnant, monodependent on a certain model of tourism, and which is suffering so much from the crisis. Or the cultural and entertainment sector, severely punished, and which is essential for the recovery of Spain and Europe.

The great challenge now is to present, through public-private collaboration, projects that are sufficiently innovative and transforming the economy, that integrate this digitization and are sustainable, and that at the same time leave no one behind. Finally, not only is proper management and transparency important, but also ensuring a participatory process, and transmitting very clear information to society and companies so that they understand how these projects work, and how they can access that financing. All this and more can be done by think-tanks to help Spain and Europe to make a leap in collective intelligence.

Vicente Palacio is Director of Foreign Policy at Fundación Alternativas.