GProtesters in Stuttgart tried to prevent the elevator of participants in a gathering against the corona measures from moving on to the Cannstatter Wasen. “You stood or sat on the federal highway 14 and are still there now,” said a police spokesman. The police will have to carry them away in an emergency because the street must be cleared.

According to the police, the requirements of the demonstration train, which was on the way from Marienplatz with several hundred participants to the central rally of the so-called lateral thinking movement on the Cannstatter Wasen in the early afternoon, were largely not met. The officers kept telling people to put on masks and keep the prescribed distances. Police helicopters were used to document what was happening over the city.

In a tweet from the police it was said: “We will document violations of masks and spacing that are conclusive.” A photographer from the German Press Agency reported that the participants in the gathering on Marienplatz were in the mood for a fair. The police are on site with several hundred officers. In the event of violations of the mask requirement and the prescribed intervals, the city of Stuttgart has announced that it will dissolve meetings.

Around 2500 people were expected to attend the rally on the Cannstatter Wasen. The “lateral thinking” movement and its fellow campaigners speak out against the current Corona measures. The movement is being observed by the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Baden-Württemberg. Last summer, up to 10,000 people demonstrated on the Wasen. Most recently, on March 20, a demonstration in Kassel with more than 20,000 people hit the headlines, only 6,000 were allowed. There were sometimes violent clashes.

Before the rally, numerous citizens with a Stuttgart area code were called by automated calls to participate in the “lateral thinking” demonstration. On websites such as “wemgehört.de” and other portals on which users warn each other of unwanted callers, numerous entries were received on Friday and Saturday for a number with a Berlin area code, warning of the calls and being annoyed by the announcement showed. Initially, “t-online” reported. At the portal’s request, the Stuttgart initiative stated that it was not responsible for the calls, but it left unanswered the question of whether they saw them as harassment.