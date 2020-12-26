“Think outside the box” initiator Michael Ballweg has called for people to adhere to the ban on “thinking outside the box” in Berlin at the turn of the year. In a video message published on the Internet on Christmas Eve, he asked “to accept the ban on the demonstrations in Berlin and on December 30th, December 31st. and on 1.1. not to go to Berlin ”.

On Wednesday the police announced that they had banned the “lateral thinking” demonstration against government restrictions in the corona crisis planned for December 30 in Berlin. In view of the pandemic, such a rally would lead to an immediate threat to public safety and order, the police said. 22,500 participants were announced for the large-scale demonstration.

It was originally planned for New Year’s Eve under the motto “Welcome 2021 – the year of freedom and peace”. With the latest Corona regulation, however, the Berlin Senate had imposed a general ban on meetings on December 31 and January 1. Politicians feared that the police would be overloaded if they were to monitor compliance with the Corona rules at the turn of the year – busy days anyway – and to accompany the large demonstration.

Because of the ban on gathering on New Year’s Eve, the “lateral thinking” organizers had brought the demonstration forward by one day. Ballweg had previously said that he wanted to sue the ban.

Ballweg is looking for other organizers for large demonstrations

In his video message from Christmas Eve, he announced that he would initially no longer register any major “lateral thinking” demonstrations. With this retreat in winter, he said, strength should be gathered for spring.

“For this reason, I will no longer register any major demonstrations,” said Ballweg. He also recommends this to other “lateral thinking” groups in Germany. At the same time, he called for an organization to be found that would register a large demonstration “in the near future”. He is also happy about everyone who is active himself and who holds smaller meetings.

Green parliamentary deputy reacts with sarcasm

The deputy leader of the Greens in the Bundestag, Konstantin von Notz, responded to Ballweg’s announcement with sarcasm on Friday morning. “Meetings with the purpose of propagating the harmlessness of Covid-19 are apparently too dangerous at the moment,” wrote von Notz on Twitter.

The conspiracy myth expert Tobias Ginsburg warned on Friday against underestimating the movement behind the corona demonstrations. Whether Ballweg gets out of the movement is only of limited relevance, because the network of corona deniers and conspiracy addicts is “much larger than the person Ballweg – or the ‘lateral thinker movement'”, said the author of the book “The Journey into the Reich. Unter Reichsbürgern “the news portal watson.de.

Even if Ballweg should disappear, “a whole series of money- and power-hungry profiteers and conspiracy ideologues are waiting in their starting blocks”.

At the big “thinking outside the box” demonstration on August 29th in Berlin, many participants did not adhere to the distance rule. On November 18, a similar demonstration in Berlin was broken up by the police with the help of water cannons because almost no one was wearing mouth and nose protection.

By December 1, the Berlin police had initiated 1,064 proceedings for criminal offenses and administrative offenses at rallies and demonstrations by opponents of the Corona rules. “Right-wing extremists and” Reich citizens “also took part in numerous demonstrations against the restriction measures due to the corona pandemic in Berlin,” said the Senate Administration at the request of the Berlin Green MP Benedikt Lux. The proportion of extremists is “variable” and cannot always be clearly determine. Right-wing extremists would form a “small but relevant subset” of the movement. (Tsp, dpa)