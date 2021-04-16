ofBerkan Cakir shut down

The initiator of the Stuttgart “lateral thinking” movement, Michael Ballweg, was completely wrong with the income estimate of a TV journalist. A disgrace.

Stuttgart – 600,000 euros – that’s how much ARD editor-in-chief Rainald Becker earns a year, announced the lateral thinking initiator Michael Ballweg at the last Corona demonstration in Stuttgart. With Rainald Becker in particular, the head of the lateral thinker movement wanted to defeat a media man whom the “lateral thinkers”, who are already media-skeptical, are particularly critical. In the past year, Becker had repeatedly expressed himself critically about the “lateral thinking” movement. As reported by BW24 * Michael Ballweg spreads fake news at the demo.

