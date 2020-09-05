It’s a signal of tolerance and acceptance – however individuals in a corona demonstration in Vienna tore a rainbow flag on stage. One activist spoke of a “little one molester image”. Politicians are outraged.

B.A “lateral considering” demonstration in Austria evidently led to a homophobic motion. A video is circulating on social networks that exhibits activists tearing up a rainbow flag on a stage to the applause of the viewers. There’s a coronary heart within the middle of the flag. The recording is alleged to have been made throughout a rally on Saturday in Vienna.

After the flag was torn, an activist known as into the microphone within the video: “You aren’t a part of our society!” And additional: “We’ve got to guard our kids from little one molesters. We’re all accountable for it. ”The viewers additionally applauded these statements. What occurred instantly earlier than the motion shouldn’t be evident from the video.

The rainbow flag is a logo of tolerance and acceptance, in addition to the LGBTQ motion. The activist within the video is reportedly Jennifer Klauninger, who has appeared as a spokeswoman for the Austrian protests in opposition to the anti-corona measures in current months. In an interview she had declared in Could that she would boycott the carrying of mouth and nostril safety, which she known as a “muzzle”.

One other activist who was concerned in tearing the rainbow flag is alleged to be Manuel Mittas. Mittas describes himself as an “investigative journalist” and “one of many first TV media whistleblowers in Austria”. In movies and weblog posts he spreads conspiracy theories, together with on September 11, 2001. After the demonstration on Saturday, he posed a video on the netwherein he talked concerning the motion with the rainbow flag.

The flag is “a transparent image of pedophiles or little one molesters,” he claims there. Someone introduced her on stage. He and “Jenny” reacted “with presence of thoughts”, took the flag away from the person and tore it up. The person was a German who “actually did not know something about it”, what a logo that was on his flag. They, the activists, had “solved the entire thing peacefully” by, amongst different issues, speaking about “pediatric crime” and tearing the flag.

“That was a bit disturbing, since you may someway misread that looking back,” says Mittas – with out explaining what he meant by that. In any other case the demo was peaceable. “It was solely vital to us to get this pedophile flag, this little one molester flag off the stage.”

A number of native politicians condemned the motion. Native councilor Peter Kraus (The Greens) wrote on Twitter: “Freedom of expression should not be misused for incitement. An open democracy has to struggle again right here. I’ll herald an announcement of the details. “

Schooling Councilor Jürgen Czernohorszky (SPÖ) tweeted: “You’re a part of our society – irrespective of who you like! What shouldn’t be a part of our society is hatred and agitation! My solidarity goes out to the whole LGBTIQ neighborhood. I condemn each assault on them within the strongest attainable phrases. ”The Vienna police additionally introduced on Saturday by way of Twitter that they knew the video of the motion and had been forwarded to the competent authority.