The graduation party inspired by Chiara Ferragni goes viral on social media | VIDEO

The graduation party organized by a 24-year-old student and inspired by one of the outfits worn by Chiara Ferragni at the 2023 Sanremo Festival has gone viral on social media.

In the movie, posted from the girl on TikTok and soon circulated on other social media as well, the girl can be seen going down the stairs with the same stole as the influencer.

On his, however, instead of “Think free” it says “Think pharmacist”.

Monica Lococciolo, this is the name of the young woman, has in fact obtained the “single-cycle master’s degree in pharmacy”.

To celebrate, in addition to an exclusive location, he decided to draw inspiration from his legend: “I admire and follow her a lot. Talk with her? It would be a dream for me.”

Interviewed by FQ Magazine, the 24-year-old explained the reason for such a particular party: “The reason for doing such a big thing, which can be shared or not, was because since my father passed away 11 years ago, I never I was celebrating nothing. I have always dreamed of being a pharmacist, he was the one who gave me this passion”.

And on the decision to wear the stole inspired by Chiara Ferragni, the young woman said: “Initially it was all about laughing, with my best friend, we thought ‘think graduate’, but it was too general. So I chose ‘think pharmacist’”.