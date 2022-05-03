The party leaders of Denk and PVV are furious about a series of secret reports from the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV). In it, Denk and the PVV are qualified as polarizing political parties. Party leaders Farid Azarkan (Denk) and Geert Wilders (PVV) find it bad, dangerous and unacceptable that they are put away in this way.

Denk wants to discuss this with Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius. Azarkan is also going to file a complaint. He wants to know what information has been collected, what the legal basis was for this and who received the collected information. For Azarkan, it is clear that the NCTV has broken the law.

“What a filthy scum of the NCTV,” responds PVV leader Geert Wilders on Twitter. ‘The PVV has been secretly pushed into the extreme right corner and thus all PVV members have been wrongly branded as wrong. That is very bad and totally unacceptable!’ See also Health A major expansion is planned for the Myllypuro health station

Think leader Azarkan states that former Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhuis informed the House incorrectly last spring. He said at the time that the information collected by the NCTV from political parties was used only for their safety, Azarkan said. It now appears that much more has been looked at and information about parties has been shared with ministries, police and foreign intelligence services.

‘Not misinformed’

The Ministry of Justice denies that the House was incorrectly informed. The then minister also reported to the House last spring that individual members of parliament were being followed in some parties, a ministry spokesperson said.

The NCTV has now stopped monitoring, the spokesperson said. A new law is being worked on. Until it came into effect, ‘all activities related to monitoring open sources for which there is no legal basis have been discontinued’, the spokesperson said.

Azarkan sees a dangerous trend in government in which the police and tax authorities, among others, are profiling and discriminating ethnically. According to him, the NCTV, which falls under the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice, is doing just as hard. “We are being dismissed as a party that embraces political Salafism. We participate in the democratic legal order and embrace the Constitution. The framing by the NCTV is extremely dangerous.” See also Ja Morant sneaks among the MVP candidates

The NCTV has monitored political parties for years and reported on them to ministries, police and foreign intelligence services. That reported NRC after an appeal to the Government Information (Public Access) Act (Wob).