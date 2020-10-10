Special: The new social contract A proposal for necessary reforms to the pension system in Spain, facing the demographic winter

The reactivation of the debate within the Toledo Pact has put on the table again, after a few atypical months in our lives due to the pandemic, the necessary reform of our pension system. And it is that, about to enter the year 2021, we see much more closely what we have been announcing for years: the imminent entry into retirement of large groups of pensioners for whom a greater life expectancy is expected. For more than a decade we have been talking about the entry into retirement of those born in the baby boom Spanish; we are five years away from it beginning to be seriously observed.

The reform must follow the criteria of countries that have already suffered the massive influx of pensioners. There is a key factor: the increasing longevity of our elders. A system that does not directly incorporate the expected number of years of life after retirement is unthinkable. From my point of view, making the legal retirement age the actual retirement age is key. If the weight of early retirements continues to be that seen so far, we do not take into account, as we should, the life expectancy after retirement. The design of the penalty system for early retirement and the necessary bonuses for late retirement requires, yes or yes, adaptation to this factor. And we cannot forget the person’s working life and their contribution history.

The room for maneuver is wide and diverse. We need to generate (or recover) in our society the link between generations, which is already being worked on, for example, giving relevance to non-discriminatory policies on gender in the labor market. The difference in pensions between men and women is not a legal issue (the regulations are the same for everyone); it is their careers that impact the differences. And there is still to be done, but it is changing, because the incorporation of women into the labor market has nothing to do with that of the last century.

A long-term savings mentality is also necessary: ​​that people who work do not see pensions as something of tomorrow, but as something of today (after all, life expectancy tells us that we will live approximately 25% of our retired years of life). Complement the first pillar of our pensions (which must be guaranteed at the public level) with the second pillar, employment pensions [planes de ahorro compartidos entre empresas y trabajadores], is one of the most frequent policies in the recent reforms of neighboring countries. Not only because of what it means in terms of generating long-term savings for the worker, but also because of its effect on labor productivity and permanence in the job market. It is an emotional behavior (of which great experts in our country may well speak), of direct, palpable connection, between what you contribute and what you receive. And the third pillar, voluntary savings, should not disappear from the game. This is what the Leuven Three Pillars Theory tells us, the basis of the pension reforms of the modern economy.

Mercedes Ayuso is a professor at the University of Barcelona (Department of Econometrics-Riskcenter).