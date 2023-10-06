He was returning home after a shift at the pub. Leonardo Ricci lost control of his motorbike and crashed into a wall

Leonardo Ricci he lost his life at just 26 years old on the streets of Alba Adriatica, he was returning home after his work shift. The boy lost control of his motorbike and ended the race against a wall.

Unfortunately, the young man’s body was thrown several meters, ending up against a tree. The violent impact left him no escape. It was around 2:30 last night, Leonardo Ricci had just finished his shift at a pub and it was going back home. The drama happened on Via Olimpica in Alba Adriatica, in the province of Teramo.

Health workers from 118 and Carabinieri officers intervened on site. The first ones tried to resuscitate Leonardo for over 40 minutes, but their every attempt was futile. They were forced to declare the death. Law enforcement officers have opened an investigation file to try to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened and the last moments of the 26-year-old’s life. Ricci may have lost control of the motorbike due to falling asleep, due to the high speed or due to the ruined asphalt on that stretch of road.

A community shocked by the sudden death of Leonardo Ricci

The news of the young man’s loss quickly spread on social media, throwing everyone who knew him and loved him into despair. Numerous i farewell post hey condolence messages for the family, well known in the area. Even the owners of the pub where he worked wanted to remember him for the great guy and the hard worker that he always proved to be. As a sign of respect they decided to close the place due to mourning.