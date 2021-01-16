We all want to have a good Internet connection, and it is normal, since it will allow us enjoy an optimal experience When browsing our favorite pages, we will be able to see streaming multimedia content with high resolution and total fluidity, and it will also allow us to play online without worries.

However, not everyone is clear everything we need to get a good internet connection. For this reason, we have encouraged ourselves to give shape to this article, where we will tell you what are the most important keys that we must comply with to have a good Internet connection.

You must bear in mind, from the beginning, that even if we comply with all the codes that we are going to see below, there is always the possibility that we have Internet connection problems. This has an explanation, and it is that no matter how much we have a good Internet connection, it is always is subject to interference from third parties (servers to which we connect, status of the services of certain providers, etc.).

1.-The first thing to have a good Internet connection is a good service

The basis of any Internet connection is the service that we have contracted, since this will determine important aspects such as the maximum speed that it can reach, the minimum guaranteed speed and the infrastructure that we will have at our disposal.

For example, if we contract the Internet connection service with a company that offers us a high speed, but that guarantees a very low real speed, we will end up having problems and we will not have a good experience. The same will happen if we contract the service with a provider that has a poor infrastructure, susceptible to frequent drops and loss of connection.

2.-Having a good router is essential

The router plays a key role in creating a good Internet connection. The latest generation models, such as the FRITZ! Box 7590 from AVM, are prepared to offer high speed, both in wired connections and in wireless modes, and have the latest technologies in the sector.

Such a router is capable, for example, of automatically connect to the best channels, It works in dual band (Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5) and has a full range of functions and features that we can effortlessly customize through the FRITZ! OS operating system interface.

3.-Be careful with the placement of the router, and with the obstacles

This is very important, whether you are connecting by cable or Wi-Fi. If you place the router too far from the devices you want to connect to by cable, you will have to go through an installation process that it can end up being complex and heavy.

On the other hand, if you place the router in a remote or surrounded by obstacles and sources of interference, you will end up having problems with the range and quality of the Wi-Fi signal, and you will be promoting the appearance of annoying dead zones, which are those corners where we do not have an Internet connection because the signal does not reach.

4.-Speed ​​and latency: there is always a minimum

The quality of service that our supplier offers us is important, but so is speed and latency. If both do not meet minimum levels, we will never have a good Internet connection, since it will work slowly in case of insufficient speed, and will have serious stops and blocks in the case of high latency.

In this article we saw, at the time, the issue of the speed we need to enjoy a good Internet connection depending on the tasks we would like to perform, and in this other we talk about the weight of latency, and how we can deal with it in our day to day.

5.-Careful security and frequent updates

To have a good Internet connection, it must be properly protected, and all the elements that make it possible must be up to date. It’s nothing especially complicated But many users end up neglecting these two keys due to lack of time, and also due to a certain neglect, in some cases.

Change the default password From our Wi-Fi network to a more secure one, hiding the SSID (network name) and browsing the Internet with a little common sense is more than enough to keep our Internet connection safe. The issue of updates depends on each manufacturer, but as a general rule it must always be clear that we only have to go to the manufacturer’s official website to download them.

Content offered by AVM FRIZ!