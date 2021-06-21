Selfies have become an integral part of any party, trip or meeting, and have become present even in tragic situations.

The growing popularity of this type of image prompted its entry into the famous Oxford Dictionary in 2013, CNN reported.

The credit for the emergence of the “selfie” is attributed to Robert Cornelius of Philadelphia, who took the first photo of this type in 1839, where he put an artificial frame in which he stood for a minute, and then removed the cover from the camera lens and photographed.

On the occasion of the “Selfie Day” celebration, we present the following strange information related to these photos:

The “selfie” that Hollywood star Bradley Cooper took at the 2014 Academy Awards is the most retweeted photo in history.

The selfie stick became one of the “best sellers” of 2014, and searches for it on Google increased by more than 19 times in 2014.

– “Selfies” caused the death of 259 people around the world between October 2011 and November 2017, according to a study issued by the Indian “Family Medicine” magazine, and India’s share of this number was 159 people, who died while trying to take distinctive personal photos.

Last April, the NASA spacecraft Curiosity appeared in an “amazing shape” while taking a selfie on the surface of Mars alongside a rock formation.

– Many psychological studies have attempted to determine the reasons why many people are attached to “selfies”, as Psychology Today revealed that there are 5 motives for this, namely narcissism, participation, communication, functional use, promoting a sense of self-improvement, and finally photography to preserve memories.

In 2014, the US Department of Transportation revealed that 33,000 people were injured in accidents, mostly because they were driving and holding their phones at the same time to take selfies.

Some selfies have caused inestimable cultural losses. Last August, an Austrian tourist partially damaged a nineteenth-century statue while taking a picture alongside the rare masterpiece created by Italian sculptor Antonio Canova.

– selfie stick

Some think that the emergence of the “selfie” stick is related to mobile phones, but in fact it is relatively older than that, and its origin dates back to the mid-1980s and was invented by the Japanese Hiroshi Ueda.

Ueda was working for an international photography company, where he invented a long, extendable stick with a camera at the end of one end, which he initially called the “stretching stick” and used on his family trips.

The stick was specially made at that time to help the appearance of more space behind the photographer, and was made in many different shapes, types and sizes to try to promote it.

But the Japanese invention was considered a failure at the time and did not enjoy the required spread, until the Canadian inventor, Wayne Form, came to develop the stick and the journey of its spread began in a crazy way after the appearance of mobile phones and their cameras.