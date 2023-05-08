President Gustavo Petro continues to unleash strong criticism among members of the Republican Party of the US Congress.

This weekend, Florida Senator Marco Rubio published an editorial in the Americano saying that the president is pushing the country towards an energy crisis. And, a few days ago, Texas Senator Ted Cruz also launched himself against Petro, whom he labeled as an anti-American communist Marxist.

Marco Rubio, Republican Senator.

In his editorial, Rubio alleges that the president’s decisions are ending an industry, that of hydrocarbons, which is responsible for a fifth of the country’s income and half of its exports.

“When Petro ran for president in 2022, he declared his intention to stop issuing licenses for oil exploration and ban fracking for natural gas. His stated goal was to steer Colombia away from fossil fuels and transform it into a ‘powerhouse’. global for green life.’ That sounds good in the abstract, but in practice, forcibly halting one of Colombia’s largest industries was bound to throw the nation’s already vulnerable economy into free fall,” the senator wrote.

(You may be interested in: The US reiterates the need for a robust eradication program in Colombia)

According to him, The air of tranquility that Petro gave at the beginning of his term ended with the departure of the now former Minister of Finance José Antonio Ocampo who, somehow, it temporarily served to stop the most extreme principles of the president.

“It should not be surprising -says the Senator- that ExxonMobil announced that it is withdrawing from the country. The Colombian peso has fallen to historic lows, while the price of energy has risen 26 percent, more than double the rate of inflation. Things will only get worse from here, especially if the administration goes ahead with banning oil exploration and fracking.”

(Also: Is Colombia losing its special status with the United States?)

The Colombian peso has fallen to record lows, while the price of energy has risen 26 percent.

In the case of Cruz, his discomfort stems from the decision made by the Joe Biden administration last year to remove the FARC from the list of terrorist organizations and eliminate other sanctions against the group for drug trafficking.

Something that he did six years after the signing of the peace accords and to support their implementation, since US aid could not be used for demobilization programs, training of ex-combatants, among others.

But according to Cruz, what he did was weaken then-president Iván Duque and open the door for Petro’s triumph.

(Also: US answers how strong is the military alliance with Colombia in the Petro era)

Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

“The Biden administration’s decision to embrace the FARC was a severe blow to the government of Iván Duque, who was pro-American, who was a strong ally. And the pattern that we’ve seen from the Biden administration is that they actively undermine strong allies, particularly in Latin America. The result, congratulations President Biden, was to bring to power in Colombia the first explicitly anti-American Marxist president, Gustavo Petro,” said this senator.

Rubio, in his editorial, also drew a line towards Biden by indicating that Petro and Biden have a common anti-energy agenda that will be disastrous for both countries.

(You can read: Why does HRW criticize Petro’s bias on former President Pedro Castillo?)

The tone of these legislators and others, as well as the parallel they draw with Biden and the Democrats, seem like a kind of appetizer for the 2024 presidential and legislative campaign where bipartisan support for Colombia, rather than generating consensus, seems to unleash more divisions.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter: @sergom68