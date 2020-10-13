Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates’s statement about the state of normalcy after the Corona virus epidemic struck is worrying. In an interview to a TV channel, he said that until the second generation of the vaccine that is causing the corona virus, the situation will not be normal.

Bill Gates told NBC that a second-generation vaccine should be widely available for common conditions. Only then can all problems caused by the corona be solved. Let me tell you that the vaccine tested by AstraZeneca is one of the most advanced candidates in the race against the corona virus.

The British drugmaker has signed a number of supply and manufacturing deals with companies and governments around the world, as it is close to reporting the early results of late-stage clinical trials.

Developed by the University of Oxford and licensed for AstraZeneca in April, the vaccine is expected to come first with Pfizer and BioNotech. Pfizer meanwhile has revised the protocol for late-stage studies of its vaccines. This time more young participants are being included.

The company said on Monday that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration in the United States to include adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 in its Global Corona Vaccine Study.

Last month, in an email interview to Hindustan Times, Bill Gates talked about vaccine development and its protection. He had said, “It is too early to make predictions about the vaccine.” We do not have sufficient data for antibodies to the disease and the duration of T-cell response. Let the vaccine candidates work. Several vaccine trials will begin reporting efficacy data over the next few months, providing answers to these important questions. ‘

He said, “The good news is that the trial has a large portfolio of vaccines. Each is operating with a different approach. This gives the greatest possible chance to develop effective vaccines. “