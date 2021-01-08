Focusing public opinion on the most salient issue of the day, or of the last half hour, is an excellent media strategy. The reason is not that the media executives have gone mad under the weight of their hidden agenda. The reason is you and I, unemployed reader, who are programmed by genetic and cultural codes to perceive a reality filtered by concentric lenses, where the center of the target matters much more than the margins. The media are like that because we humans are like that, people swimming in a lake of confusion who focus their attention on the last firecracker that blurs their senses.

