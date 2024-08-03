But how many habits do we know or follow that seem established but then need to be almost completely overturned? Let’s see some.

We possess (and often do not realize it) bodies that are extraordinary machines every day of our lives. However, we adopt some habitssometimes unconscious, that damage our health and well-being. Here are some of these habits, but above all how and why to avoid them.

You know the preference of many of us of sleep on one side? Well, all sides are the same. Sleeping on the right side can compromise the digestive system, especially for those who suffer from heartburn. The stomach is located off-center on the left side of the body, sleeping on this side can facilitate the connection between the muscles of the stomach and the esophagus. Conversely, sleeping on the right side relaxes these muscles, making the problem worse.

Remove the ash from the car’s surface can release chemicals that can ruin the paint. The solution is to use a car feather duster that removes everything without damaging the surface. It is among our habits, perhaps, to clean the car with any cloth, even a damp one. A feather duster is better.

On the use of wipes antibacterial, let’s remember how it is preferable to wash your hands with soap and water for 60 seconds. The wipes still leave residue on the skin, they do not eliminate all microbes and bacteria, and the alcohol found in them can irritate the skin.

Many of us always carry the telephone with you. It’s not just a rumor that keeping it in your front pocket could affect your reproductive system. A recent study found that this habit can reduce the quality and quantity of sperm in men.

The smartwatch they seem to be the future. Worn on the wrist, they really do monitor a variety of things, from heart rate to blood pressure. However, they are not accurate in measuring lower levels of physical activity, such as walking or doing housework. So, it is important not to take their data too literally and consider that many short or small movements are not counted correctly. Let’s not let the watch change our habits and our walks too much

Everyone loves a beautiful Cup of coffee right after waking up. However, coffee in the early morning can be harmful because the body produces high levels of cortisol at that time. Drinking coffee during this time can further increase cortisol levels: easy to have long-term health problems. Cortisol levels equate to significant amounts of the “stress hormone”. Better to choose other times and limit yourself to three coffees a day. This too could become one of the renewed habits of your routine.