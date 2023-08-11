Anyone who has small children knows that vacations with them are nothing like those enjoyed when there are no children. Many times traveling with children implies giving up, a large dose of patience and, fundamentally, excellent planning. The child psychologist Carmen Romero (Barcelona, ​​50 years old) points out the fundamental aspects to be able to have as calm a vacation as possible. “Summer vacations at the time we are parents become of another type,” she says. “We must take into account that you can also enjoy yourself, but it is important to organize and plan the exit.”

Any time is a good time to start traveling with a baby, he says. “However, the first two or three months are times of great adaptations for the baby and for the parents, so it is advisable not to make extremely varied plans that could interfere with the habits and routines of the newborn”, the psychologist qualifies.

“Holidays with a baby can limit some plans, but even when we are little we can greatly enjoy the holiday period and make summer something wonderful.” For this, Carmen Romero recommends some guidelines that will make harmony reign in the family and in the summer break:

Plan and think about a destination that is pleasant and beneficial for all. If common sense is applied, we will recognize destinations that are not going to be the most appropriate, however, we must be patient and see that in the medium or long term we will be able to visit them.

Remember that the baby needs routines, schedules and it is the parents who must adapt to the baby and not the other way around, so the holidays must always be focused on the age of the child and not the other way around.

It is important to always carry resources to distract, to calm down and to make the road not become so heavy. MelkiNimages (Getty Images)

Accept that life has changed. If this is not done, it is easy for mothers and fathers to become stressed and distressed, and that is not good for the baby or for them. So, when choosing vacations, you have to think a lot about the family situation. The means of transport must be taken into account; Traveling by car is not the same as traveling by train or plane. Depending on the age of the child, we will have to see which of them is the best fit.

In any of the cases it is important to always carry resources to distract, to calm down and to make the road not become so heavy. It is a good idea to find out about the games and activities that can distract the child, or simply access songbooks that make the trip much more bearable. Take advantage of the summer season to go to beaches, swimming pools and spaces where you can play with the water and your baby.

If complementary feeding has already started, there are a few things to keep in mind so that mealtime doesn’t turn into a drama, such as making sure the site you choose has access to simple, fresh foods that make it easy for your baby to eat. son. In any case, the tupperware They are a great option when you have to go on vacation.

Another of the most relevant things to take into account is luggage. It is true that children require many things, so do not forget to bring all those objects that make them feel comfortable and that also make life easier for parents (such as their favorite stuffed animal). Although it may seem that it loads with many things, if you are going to install yourself in a specific place you will appreciate it. In any case, you have to prioritize, think carefully about what is going to be useful and what may only be useful occasionally.

Walks early in the morning or late in the afternoon, when the sun is not so intense, are very beneficial for both children and adults. You also have to take advantage of these dates to adapt to your little one’s routines and thus recover sleep. The summer siesta is a marvel for the whole family.

The question to enjoy the holidays well, sums up Carmen Romero, is to know how to recognize the family situation in which one finds oneself and, based on that, look for the best option so that everyone can rest and disconnect. In addition, the psychologist recommends avoiding thinking that while you have children you can achieve all your plans because that ends up exhausting you and it becomes hard to return to work in a much more precarious situation than the one you had left: “It is important not to fantasize about vacations and know that life is day by day. As a family and with children, if we don’t organize ourselves, it can be very tiring, however, once it is planned and decided, it can give us a wonderful experience”.

