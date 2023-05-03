Imagine getting a driver’s license, and your folks have got you the swankiest ride. You are driving to the beach to celebrate with your friends – when almost out of the blue, someone rear-ends your shiny car at a stop sign. What do you do? Can you recollect anything about the time your Dad kept reminding you while you were speeding away? Well, why single out new drivers, most adult, seasoned drivers are not entirely sure what to do when mishaps like this occur. Don’t we all drive hoping for the best and hardly ever preparing for the worst?

Driving is supposed to be one of the most dangerous things we do. With evidence to support that statement – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that motor vehicle collisions cause more than 30,000 fatalities and over 2 million injuries annually in the United States alone. And even though most of us try our best to drive safely and responsibly, it is still a good idea to be prepared for any eventuality. If you are ever in a car crash, here are some tips to handle the situation well.

Put On Your Oxygen Mask First

Just like the in-flight announcement before take-off – you should always tend to yourself before helping anyone else or taking any other action. Relax and take a long breath. After a crash, you might be washed up by a whole range of emotions – all of which are normal. You might feel scared, shocked, guilty, and angry, to name a few. However, to calm yourself down, as inappropriate as it sounds, take a few long, deep breaths or count to 10. You will be more capable of handling the situation if you maintain your composure and do not get carried away by a surge of emotions. You can now go ahead and assess the accident and check if it was a serious one.

Take care of both yourself and your passengers. Keep your seatbelt fastened and activate your hazard lights; call 911 as soon as possible, and it is advised to wait for assistance to arrive if you are unable to exit your car or if it is unsafe to do so.

Move To Safety

If it seems like it is safe to step out of the car, try and take a look at any exterior damage that has happened to the car. You can then try and move the car to a safer location so that it does not end up blocking traffic. Moving your car away from the scene of an accident is prohibited by law in some states, although you would have learned more about this in your driver’s ed class.

Get The Details

After you have made sure that everyone is taken care of, try and get the details of the vehicles involved in the crash. Ensure that their names, addresses, phone numbers, and driver’s license numbers are all noted. You should also try and get the vehicle identification number and the license plate numbers. If there are any witnesses to the accident, make sure you get their names and contact details as well. Use your cell phone or camera and take pictures of the damage to your car and the scene of the accident. Another very important thing to keep in mind is to inform your insurance provider or agent of the incident and start the car accident claim process.

After Notifying The Authorities

Calling your vehicle insurer from the accident scene can be helpful. If your insurer has a mobile app, use it to file your claim. They will be able to tell you what is required to process your claim as well as what to anticipate from the claims procedure. Your insurance company can also arrange to have your car towed directly to the licensed body repair shop if it has been damaged.

Winding up

Even the most experienced drivers can get stressed after an accident, but taking precautions and knowing what to do in an emergency can save you a lot of trouble and time. Before dealing with formalities, check for any injuries or damages and get help. You must consider speaking to a personal injury lawyer specializing in car accident cases if you feel you may not receive the compensation you deserve. Follow the tips discussed here to handle this situation with ease.