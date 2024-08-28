According to the criteria of
The information was shared through a TikTok video created by the popular tiktoker Miguel Mendoza, who has more than a million followers on his profile, and from where he constantly gives recommendations for Latinos residing in or visiting the United States.
If you go with children, it is recommended visit the Haunted Mansion and ‘fly’ on the Peter Pan attraction. He also recommended buying a waffle for US$9, just to the left of the castle.
As for the evening’s activities, the TikToker recommended Don’t miss the fireworks show, which starts around 9 PM. and for nothing in the world, get lost enjoy the Tron Lightcycles at Magic Kingdom.
How much does it cost to enter Disney in the United States?
If you plan to visit the park soon, you should know that, according to the official Disney World website, Adult admission tickets (ages 10 and up) start at US$109However, there are different multi-day packages available. Prices can be found directly at disneyworld.disney.go.com.
.
#visit #Disney #Latino
Leave a Reply