For generations, Disney parks have become one of the favorite destinations for adults and children to enjoy the Attractions inspired by his famous filmsso a Latino took on the task of sharing what he considers to be the things you must do if you visit this magical place.

The information was shared through a TikTok video created by the popular tiktoker Miguel Mendoza, who has more than a million followers on his profile, and from where he constantly gives recommendations for Latinos residing in or visiting the United States.

recommends walking down MainStreet, which is Disney’s main street in Orlando, Florida as well as going to the welcome show at 10 AM, going up to the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, as well as TIana’s Bayou Adventure roller coaster and Enjoy the magical Disney parade at noonwhich passes through Liberty Square, the iconic castle and Main Street. In the video that so far has thousands of views, the content creator , as well as going to the welcome show at 10 AM, going up to thewhich passes through Liberty Square, the iconic castle and Main Street.

If you go with children, it is recommended visit the Haunted Mansion and ‘fly’ on the Peter Pan attraction. He also recommended buying a waffle for US$9, just to the left of the castle.

As for the evening’s activities, the TikToker recommended Don’t miss the fireworks show, which starts around 9 PM. and for nothing in the world, get lost enjoy the Tron Lightcycles at Magic Kingdom.

How much does it cost to enter Disney in the United States?



If you plan to visit the park soon, you should know that, according to the official Disney World website, Adult admission tickets (ages 10 and up) start at US$109However, there are different multi-day packages available. Prices can be found directly at disneyworld.disney.go.com.

