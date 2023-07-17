Rupnik case, the 220 works at risk. Harassment and the relationship with the Church

In the Church the Marko case broke out Rupnikthe 69-year-old Slovenian artist, theologian and priest, in fact, is accused of sexual harassment by several women and for this he was subjected to restrictions such as the ban on confessing and accompanying spiritual exercises. In addition to not being able to move from Lazio without authorization and carry out artistic activity nor public activities. But now – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – a new question has emerged, largely eluded: what can be, today, the relationship between church and art? It had perhaps never happened that a single artist managed to pervade, not with his style (Donatello, Michelangelo, Canova had done it: and Bernini most of all) but precisely with his works (over 220, some very large) the liturgical space of all continents: well, the Slovenian Jesuit Rupnik succeeded thanks to an indisputable entrepreneurial abilityand especially in favor of the last three popes.

For some months however, – continues Il Fatto – they have begun to meander in the Church the first doubts about this sort of official art of 21st century Catholicism. To make them emerge was the worst of reasons: the testimony agree to over twenty women who accused the distinguished artist-theologian of psychological and sexual abuses, perpetrated over decades through his influence as spiritual director. One of the nuns who accuses him spoke of “kissing in the name of the Eucharist and the threesome sex to imitate the Trinity“, these and other harassments reported.

