Many couples, when inviting their loved ones to such a special day that they will unite their ties before the church, usually ask that they not attend with children, which means that guests do not want to attend the ceremony, while others still show up, for this reason , a girl went viral.

“Things that happen”pointed out the girl who spread the viral video on the TikTok social network, where it can be seen that she received accusations from Internet users for taking “children” to a wedding.

This is because the user identified as ‘@jossbernalf’, wrote during the clip: “Please, if you are going to a wedding, do not bring children.”

That being said, in reference to the fact that there are couples who prefer that children not attend even if they are very close to their family, since sometimes the ceremonies are carried out in dangerous places such as on beaches, and thus keep them safe.

However, this was a particular case, which is why it drew a lot of attention from Internet users, since at the beginning the newlyweds were seen with their family, saying a few words of congratulations on such an important day for the happy couple.

However, the second scene surprised, since the creator of the content when saying children, he meant petswho were stealing the limelight by being in the middle of the dance floor.

For this reason, Internet users made tender remarks about the viral clip, since it showed that puppies are part of the family.