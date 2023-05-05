On April 22, four women (Fanny, Elena, Amelia and Roma) are in the funeral home. Eladio Marchesi is dead. A politician with significant social visibility, being deep down a narcissistic man, very climbers, unfaithful, with a hidden dark past and a thousand and one secrets. These are the five protagonists of the first novel ‘Complot on a slow fire’ (Arán Ediciones) by the writer María Pérez Tomé, which she presents today, at 7:30 p.m., at the Las Claras Cultural Center, in Murcia, accompanied by the writer Ginés Sanchez.

The teacher and writer, born in Madrid and resident in Murcia since she was 17 years old, takes the reader on a journey through time, from “deep Spain” to the most recent political and social news. “Murcians will be able to identify aspects of specific characters from that time,” says the author. The play with the times predominates in his work, since in the second chapter of the book he takes the reader back to December 24 of the previous year, to meet Eladio Marchesi while he was alive and find out how and why he died, who the four women are, And what was the politician hiding?

The four protagonists of the story will experience a great evolution throughout the story. Fanny, Eladio’s lover, is a woman who has lived madly in love for the last few years of her life, but always in the background. However, there comes a time when she questions whether she is afraid of him or if she is really in love with him, “what is it that is preventing him from reacting to her actions?”, Questions Pérez Tomé.

On the other hand, there is Roma, the president of the fictitious party that the writer has created for this novel. “It’s surprising because if the party is founded by Eladio, why isn’t he the president?”, says the author. Eladio wants to manage the game without showing his face, so “he prefers to put Roma at the head of the formation for various reasons: because now it takes women, so it washes the image of a party that is new, and at the same time Rome is run by him. There are many things that she does not know and that is where the conflicts begin », she notes.

The other two women in Eladio’s life are Elena, his wife, and Amelia, his daughter. The first seems to be a “frivolous, superficial, comfortable, peaceful” woman, she is aware that her husband no longer loves her but she prefers to seek her happiness elsewhere, with a lover, rather than argue and break up her family. . “I think she solves her problem quite cleverly,” she discovers. As for the daughter, Amelia, she is a young revolutionary in her early twenties, “very socially committed”, who trusted that her father would help her change the world for the better, especially in aspects related to women, through politics. but is disappointed.

Roma’s suspicions about her partner’s attitude lead her to contact Fanny (the lover) to investigate her unknown past. Then a character appears who is part of Eladio’s secret, who the author considers “the heart of the novel” and her favorite character, but she cannot provide more details about him, she lets her surprise the readers. Little by little, over low heat, the women bring to light Eladio’s secrets from 40 years ago. “Things on a slow fire, in the end they come out richer,” she jokes.

Pérez Tomé wrote columns in newspapers such as ‘La Opinión’ and LA VERDAD, although there came a time when he decided to focus on this volume. The road has been long but she feels very lucky. “It’s been wonderful for me,” she says.

Tomé will give another presentation together with the literary critic of LA VERDAD, José Belmonte, on May 15, at 6:00 p.m. at the Montepinar School in El Esparragal (Murcia).