“They are called to live the moral principles“, Were the words expressed by a priest during a mass in the municipality of Zacatlán, in the Mexican state of Puebla.

A video circulates on social networks in which the priest, during a mass, talks about the LGTBIQ+ community and pro-abortion people, comparing these social sectors to Sodom and Gomorrah. Both cities are recognized in the mythology of the Bible for being destroyed by God with fire and brimstone that fell from Heaven, since they did not follow the creator’s mandates.

(You can read: Juan Daniel Oviedo: ‘My mother does not forgive me for being gay’).

But if you can adopt, what a disgrace!

“Copying Sodom, with all these things that are being promoted against life, against family, against faith; with all this same-sex marriage, gender ideology, trans culture and all this devil stuff“, the preacher is heard saying.

Also, he referred to homosexual men as “jotines”, since in the Mexican word ‘jotos’ is a derogatory way of saying them, and he classified them as an “aberration”; ensuring that the objective is that these couples cannot father a family.

(You may be interested in: Nas Mohamed, the ‘first Qatari to publicly come out of the closet’).

In addition, he positioned himself against adoption by homosexual couples: “But if you can adopt, what a disgrace!“.

Although he assured that he has no phobia against the people of the community, and even accepts them as “children of God”, he assured that they must follow his precepts and principles: “Well, they are called to live a correct life. A moral life”.

(We recommend you read: I am mistreated for being a member of the LGBTIQ community. What can I do?).

Of course, social and feminist organizations that advocate for the rights of non-binary people and the population queer they asked for respectand assured that the comments are ignorant and clearly homophobic.

More news from Trends

– Twitter trial against Elon Musk already has a date

– They arrest alleged KGB spies who used the identity of dead babies

– Young man died after getting a lip piercing and suffering complications

– Sheila Seleoane: the woman who died alone in 2019 and nobody noticed until 2022

Trends WEATHER

*With information from El Universal (Mexico) / GDA