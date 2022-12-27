– You walk accompanied, your shadow follows you, the distance is long and the steps do not diverge, like a friend who looks like you, except that you fear for him from the turns of the roads, so that he does not escape from you or miss him in the paths of love.

– She gasps and the dry leaf falls from the tree branch, she cries over the fall, and remembers the greenness, she remembers that mother, and she remembers a beautiful thing called love.

– The wave comes racing the wave, and when they touch the land, they remember that nothing but love brought them here, and nothing brought quenching the thirst of sand except for the sake of love.

– The earring always whispers to the ear that there is something beautiful called love.

– To deposit cold words in the chests of others, and to be absent without looking back, which has no meaning other than speaking love that makes one happy without anything in return.

– The rain comes, and everyone announces that pastoral space, the purification of water, and the beautiful thing its waste can carry called love.

– It is enough for one of them to pass by, laugh with the morning, and say: Good morning, so you hear it, as if he was saying good morning, the morning of love.

– The little girl enters her classroom, as if it were a row of flowers and roses, she runs towards her seat with joy, she looks at you from afar, and that thing radiates in your chest, so you can only describe it as love.

A breeze passes carrying a perfume, and it travels with you, flying towards the one whose hair perfume whispered for the first time, saying something beautiful, it could be love.

– Some ports of cities worry you, and when you do not find those friends who give cities their sense, you remember something beautiful absent called the warmth of friends, the meaning of love.

– You see a vase that lives next to the window, complaining of its loneliness, complaining of fading roses, and changing the color of the water.

– Two sparrows stop hastily, chatting on your balcony in a hurry, jumping around, eating the remains of scattered love, and singing to the grass of your garden about a beautiful thing called love.

– You walk without guidance, remembering your first step towards school and its difficult path, you hold back a tear for those you lost from among the companions on the path, and you yearn for something that was beautiful between you that you shared before bread, its name is love.

– There is love between the door of the house, its key, and the right hand, and that joy that the other hand does in making way, enters, and is overwhelmed with something beautiful called love.

You cannot see a palm tree without remembering love, nor a river like an old grandfather, a watchman circling the wooden gates of the village, fenced with joy and decency, without remembering love.

– What a morning, outside the color of the accounts screens, and the cold and silent offices do nothing but crackling on mute numbers! On that morning, devoid of boredom, there is a breeze of passion that rises here and there.. It is the breezes of love.

– The sun usually rose early, because it was searching in the dark of the night for something that was missing, and for a light called love.

– Some people have a cold shadow, you wish to keep up with them, and not precede them, so as not to precede the shadow, and lose something beautiful from them called love.

– Point me to that mother.. ah.. alone is that woman who never gets tired of love, knows nothing but love, and does not know how to share love.

– It does not turn you back, nor hurt your steps, except for something dear that you do not like to be absent from your world, and do not lose the vocabulary of your day, it is love.