Mistakes always serve as learning. It is the conclusion drawn by three entrepreneurs after venturing into the business world, failing their first attempts and trying again successfully. They are Blanca Miñano, CEO and co-founder of Skinvity, a company that sells technology femtech and welfare for women; Ricardo Sánchez, founder of Clicksurance, a company that digitizes the insurance sector to make it more fair and transparent; and Sergio Orozco, co-founder and CEO of Triporate, a company travel manager that, using technology, has managed to make the operation of its processes 10 times more effective.

They have taken failure as an incentive. “When you play with technology or disruptive issues, when you start, taking away your fear of error is fundamental,” reflects Sergio Orozco. “I always say that undertaking is a path of roses because it is full of thorns. And those thorns are what make you learn and improve ”, compares Ricardo Sánchez. But what do they get out of these failed adventures?

One of the conclusions they share is the importance of travel companions. “I wanted to have someone by my side to share the positive and the complicated. Don’t try to do everything yourself, but surround yourself with the best ”, understands Miñano. For Orozco it is vital to go all together in philosophy: “To be aligned with the founders of the company. And prioritize that alignment over money, because the results come ”.

Among the mistakes they made and that they have been able to correct, Miñano highlights: “I started manufacturing without having an Instagram account or a website and without knowing the tastes of the audience. With Skinvity I have done the opposite: now we distribute a third-party product and we are creating that community. We have a reduced and quality catalog with more facilities to position it ”. Orozco defends the effectiveness of stopping and reflecting on the purpose of our business: “When you start you want to sell and sell; but if you stop, recapitulate, work on the messages and get to know the customer, the business will scale more ”. In that list of issues to look at with the utmost attention, the business plan enters: “It is important to have it perfectly adjusted and submit it to a shock so that, if your forecasts are not fulfilled, be clear about how long the company can endure ”, Sánchez argues.

In addition to noting the things they could have done better, entrepreneurs give their vision of the role of technology in entrepreneurship. “It is not the future, it is the now. If you don’t have technology, you can’t push the business, ”says Sánchez. For his part, Orozco affirms that digitization is fundamental, but has a limit: “We think that everything can be digitized to the maximum with the premise of eliminating personnel from the equation so that technology can solve it. But if you put technology and people together, you can go higher ”. Miñano adds that it is also convenient to analyze competitors and projects from other countries. “That way you don’t reinvent the wheel: you can take advantage of other people’s learning.”

In the video that heads this article, prepared by the Vodafone Observatory of the Company, these three entrepreneurs detail their experiences around the learning involved in starting a small business.