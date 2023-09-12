In early August, Sergio “Kun” Agüero confirmed his separation from Sofía Calzetti, following breakup rumors sparked by his absence on social media and a comment shared by the former soccer player. A few weeks later, The influencer assured that they reconciled and revealed the reasons that caused the distancing: “Some things happened.”

Sofía Calzetti and Kun began their relationship in 2019 and became one of the most established couples in entertainment and sportsand; They even shared the difficult moment in which former forward of the Manchester City He had to retire from football due to a heart problem.

Last month, Agüero shared a message on his X profile (formerly Twitter) in which he implied that he was single, although he later assured that the separation was not final. “No, I’m lonelier than ever, so for now, nothing“, he wrote in the post, when asked by a follower if he would stand in front of the altar soon.

After the couple appeared with a complicit attitude in a post by a friend of the influencer, Sofía Calzetti confirmed her reconciliation with the former player and revealed the reasons that led to it. “With Sergio, everything is fine. We are there, returning, talking, seeing each other and sharing. So good,” said the 26-year-old girl, in dialogue with Socios del Espectáculo (eltrece).

Meanwhile, he clarified that The video in which both appeared took place at a friend’s wedding, so Kun would have traveled to Buenos Aires. “He is here now. Luckily, everything is fine and we are happy. Going little by little, talking. And, nothing, what do I know. Sometimes problems arise and the good thing is to be able to face them. I believe that in life everything is for the better, it moves forward,” he warned.

Luckily, everything is fine and we are happy. Going little by little, talking.

Sofía Calzetti revealed the reasons that led to the separation with Kun Agüero



The influencer revealed the reasons that led the couple to their momentary breakup. “If some things happened, they were for a reason.“, said. And, when asked if “there were third parties,” Calzetti was forceful: “No. It has nothing to do with that, it has to do with relationship problems, arguments that sometimes one can have. But it has nothing to do with third parties or anything serious.”

And I add: “The truth is that he changed a lot and is always willing to improve. And the two to evolve together. So that’s what’s important.” Finally, he confirmed that they are reconciled and happy: “Yes, just like that,” she noted.

According to the former player during the estrangement between the two, “the doors were always open” to resume the relationship. At that time, the influencer also expressed her vision of a momentary breakup: “Everything is fine with Sergio, we are fine. He is the best, you already know him. And, like all couples, we fight,” said the young woman, in dialogue with Socios del Espectáculo.

Finally, and although during the separation it was speculated that Sofía would be with another person after the dissemination of some images in a bowling alley, the couple confirmed their reconciliation and opted again for the love they built for more than four years.

THE NATION / GDA

ARGENTINA

More news