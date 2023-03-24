The normally lively streets in the Lombok district of Utrecht are almost empty. Passers-by speak in hushed tones, some whisper. The conversations are unintelligible, but need no explanation: everyone is talking about the bus accident on Friday morning, in which a 7-year-old girl died.
Anouk van Veldhuizen
Latest update:
18:17
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#horribly #wrong #school #girl #dies #bus #accident #brother #injured
Leave a Reply