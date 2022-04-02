Home page politics

Of: Luke Rogalla

split

Viktor Orbán has been Hungary’s prime minister for 12 years. However, he could lose power in this year’s general election.

For Viktor Orban * it will be at the Hungary election closely.

* it will be at the closely. Polls for the Hungarian elections in 2022 make the opposition leader Péter Márki-Zay Hope.

Hope. All developments to Parliamentary elections in Hungary can be found here in News ticker.

Update from Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, 4:07 p.m.: The Hungarian population appears to be divided in view of the forthcoming parliamentary elections on Sunday, April 03, 2022. According to a Spiegel report, supporters of the current head of government Viktor Orbán and his party Fidesz claim that the right-wing populist is more committed to families than anyone else and defends the country. Opponents of the president, on the other hand, accuse him and his party of having destroyed democracy with their right-wing policies. However, whether there will be enough citizens voting against Orbán, who has been in office for 12 years, is uncertain – it will be a close race.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary: Things could get tight for Viktor Orbán

First report from Friday, April 1st, 2022: Budapest – Parliamentary elections will take place in Hungary on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Four years ago, the governing alliance of Fidesz and KDNP, which has been in power since 2010, was confirmed in office with a two-thirds majority of mandates. The alliance around Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will also appear this year. This time, however, a head-to-head race is expected.

Viktor Orbán has been Prime Minister of Hungary for twelve years. The right-wing populist is the longest-serving head of government in a member state EU*. He could lose power in this year’s general election. The hope of the opposition is Péter Márki-Zay. The pro-European and conservative mayor of the city of Hódmezővásárhely was initially considered an outsider in the primary elections, but in October 2021 he was elected the lead candidate of an alliance that brought together left, right and centrist parties under the name “United for Hungary” (Egységben Magyarországért – EM ) brings together. Márki-Zay said at the time that “the way out is neither right nor left, but upwards”.

See also 4400 dead migrants on Spain routes in 2021 date Sunday 03 April 2022 Current Prime Minister Viktor Orban Strongest opponent Péter Márki-Zay seats in parliament 199 constituencies 106 election period 4 years voting system Mixture of majority and proportional representation

Hungary election 2022: Péter Márki-Zay challenges Viktor Orbán

Orbán could indeed be in trouble. His friendly relationship with Russia Wladimir Putin* and the demand that Hungary should withdraw from the Ukraine conflict* keeping out does not go down well with many eligible voters in the country. The relationship with the EU has also been badly damaged for years: Orbán always rails against Brussels. The incumbent prime minister is seen as authoritarian and anti-liberal.

The right-wing populist Viktor Orbán has been Prime Minister of Hungary for twelve years – will this change tomorrow? © Petr David Josek/dpa

The right-wing extremists in Hungary are also in focus. After splitting off from the right-wing Jobbik party following the 2018 election, the new party “Mi Hazánk Mozgalom” (“Movement Our Homeland”) is emerging with leading candidate László Toroczkai. Since 2013, the ultra-nationalist Toroczkai has been mayor of Ásotthalom, a small town on the border with Serbia. The party’s split from Toroczkai paved the way for Jobbik to work with other opposition parties.

First Projections and results for the Hungarian election* are expected after the polls close at 7 p.m. in the evening. Out of fear of manipulation, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) sent around 200 observers to Hungary. This is only the second time they have been used in an election in the EU. In addition to the general election, four government-requested referendums on alleged “LGBTQ propaganda” are also scheduled. The questions relating to the Child Protection Act are as follows:

Are you in favor of allowing children in public schools to take classes on sexual orientation without parental consent?

Are you in favor of giving children information about gender reassignment treatments?

Are you in favor of allowing media content of a sexual nature that affects children’s development to be presented to them without restrictions?

Are you in favor of showing media content depicting gender reassignment to children?

Source: ungarnheute.hu

(lrg) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.