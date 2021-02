Things are hotting up in Lluc. Last month it registered its highest winter temperature in two decades and this morning it broke its top temperature again.

According to the Palma Met Office a temperature of 23.2 degrees Centigrade was registered beating the previous record of 23 degrees.

Nestled in the Tramuntana mountain range and famous for its monastery it has long been called one of the coldest places on the island. But times are changing!