He is president of Eurotalent, professor at the University of Deusto, San Pablo-CEU and ESADE, and is considered one of the leading specialists in talent, leadership and coaching in our country. Juan Carlos Cubeiro, who has come to be defined as the “Talent Economist”, will speak today, at 7:00 p.m., at a conference at the Real Casino de Murcia organized by the Círculo de Economía and the Spanish Association of Managers ( AED) to address digital transformation and delve more into leadership and management. In the last 33 years he has directed strategic consulting projects in leadership, development and professional career management for more than a thousand companies, including 80% of the national and global Top 500. Many businessmen and managers today refer to talent as the solution to our individual, organizational and social problems. However, a large part defines it improvised until falling into multiple inconsistencies about how to attract, retain and develop it, as well as the relationship between talent, technology, commitment and leadership.

-What situation is Spain in terms of talent?

–As Mark Twain said, it is not what you do not know but what you take for granted and it is not. Things are taken for granted about talent that are not. Spain, specifically, is the 116th country in the world in talent selection, according to the World Economic Forum, because we use an outdated definition.

So, how would you define it?

–The Royal Academy of Language says that he is an intelligent person, but there are many intelligences. I am more in favor of the definition of the philosopher José Antonio Marina from 2017 in which he points out that talent is an intelligence that chooses goals well, handles information, manages emotions and practices the virtues of action and, therefore, does things.

How is talent discovered?

–Dividing talent between capacity, commitment and context. Capacity with aptitude and attitude; the first talks about knowledge; second, behaviors such as the person having initiative, being rigorous, knowing how to work in a team, being committed or being resilient must be detected; that is to say, that it has endurance. All these things can be identified in a type of interview called critical incidents, which tries to ask you about situations in recent months and how you have behaved; This is how it is shown whether or not it has the qualities we are looking for. Regarding the commitment, it is detected in the first months of working in a site because it is the energy that one puts into what he does. The third element, the context, goes through how it fits into the organization, it is not the same in one workplace as in another. The work climate and corporate culture are different, as is the degree of collaboration between colleagues.

How to take advantage of talent?

–Talent is dynamic, despite having the obsolete idea of ​​thinking that either you have it or you don’t. Almost as important or more than talent is potential. This has more to do with how one would work in positions of greater responsibility and for that we need what we now call coach leaders, team members, who spend a good part of their task discovering talent and making the best use of it. Not all of us have infinite potential, but we do have it depending on what we like and our commitment. The growth limit of a company will always be the development of its people. If it does not develop, the company will not grow.

What is the relationship between talent and technology?

-Work has always been torture, as indicated by its own definition; instead, employment comes from involving ourselves, from using our talent. Technology replaces work, the new slaves are robots, so it boosts employment. Technology helps because it provides us with a database, Google, artificial intelligence, chatGPT. In reality, it makes up for the deficiencies that the people themselves lack.

How is leadership identified?

-It has changed a lot. It is no longer the boss, as it was before, but it is your team that recognizes you as a leader and that recognition makes people give their best version. Above all, now, the new generations do not want to work for a tyrant. They can be very good, they know a lot, but they always seek their own autonomy, to be inspired, to team up with them; the boss of tyrant is no longer worth. It is a matter of perception, of being perceived in your team as a leader, and then we talk about a model of the four ‘ies’. They have to be inspiring, offer a future that is worthwhile, that is exciting, they have to integrate the teams, have a lot of imagination because you have to find new solutions to new challenges, after the pandemic, the recession and the invasion of Ukraine, and then , be very intuitive; that is, manage data, and also make decisions in real time that later often depend on the experience one has. All of this configures a new leadership. It does not have to do so much with formal power but with moral authority.

–What is the importance of ‘coaching’ within a company?

It is vital in companies. It is what differentiates the companies that are going to stay or succeed in this crisis from those that are going to disappear. ‘Coaching’ is a process of accompaniment so that a person knows their strengths and takes advantage of their opportunities. This means that senior management has to have coaches and leaders at all levels of the company. The priority is to develop what we do well and what we could do better.