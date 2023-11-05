Increasing tensions are coming to light between the Ukrainian military leadership and President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ihor Zhovkva, a senior adviser to the president, sharply criticized a recent opinion piece by Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny in the British weekly The Economist on Saturday evening. In it, the general acknowledged that the war is at an impasse and the Ukrainian counter-offensive has stalled.

