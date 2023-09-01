Rosa and Olindo’s guardian requests that his request be combined with the one already presented by the substitute police officer of Milan Cuno Tarfusser

The waters are moving and not a little in the process linked to the massacre of Erba, for which they were held responsible Rosa and Olindo. The lawyer Diego Soddu, guardian of the two spouses, presented an application for revision of the sentence of life imprisonment and asked that it be accompanied by the one already presented in recent months by the substitute prosecutor of Milan, Cuno Tarfusser. What will happen now.

L’December 11, 2006 it is a date that shook the whole of Italy and that will be remembered forever, due to what happened in Erba, a small town in the province of Como.

That evening Raffaella Castagnahis mother Paola Gallithe little son Youssef Marzouk and the neighbor Valeria Cherubini were brutally murdered.

After a long investigation they came held responsible of the massacre Rosa Bazzi and Olindo Romano, a married couple residing in the same building.

Over the years there has never been a shortage of those who have continued to define unfair trial that Rosa and Olindo faced, just as theirs was unfair condemnation.

Rosa and Olindo: what happens now

In recent days, the lawyer Diego Soddututor of Bazzi and Romano, officially presented an application for a review of the sentence of life imprisonment for the two spouses.

The lawyer also asked that his request be merged with the one previously presented by the deputy attorney general of Milan Cuno Tarfusser.

And precisely on this last point, on the request presented by the Milanese magistrate, another discussion needs to be opened.

Because his action, that of applying for a review of the process, it was not welcomed by its institute, the general prosecutor of Cassationwho sent the documents to the disciplinary section of the CSM asking to judge his work, for the ways in which he acted.

Basically, Tarfusser doesn’t think life imprisonment for Olindo and Rosa is right, so he asked for the case to be reopened. His institute is not of the same opinion and the last word in presenting the aforementioned request would have belonged not to him, but to the attorney general.

Second Francesca Nanniprecisely the Milanese attorney general, “Tarfusser is accused of having violated the duties of correctness, confidentiality and balance and of not having complied with the organizational document of the office, as well as of having maintained, without any delegation, contacts with the defenders of Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi receiving scientific advice from them“.