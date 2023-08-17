We could have written a news article about Lexus getting another reliability award today, but we’d rather bring you the real news. Abuses that other media dare not say anything about. Because things are going badly with the Fiat Multipla in the Netherlands, but things are even worse with its uglier brother.

As you immediately guessed – after all, who doesn’t think about this car every day? – we are talking about the SsangYong Rodius. Technically, the Multipla and the Rodius are completely unrelated, but even Stevie Wonder can see that these two cars must have shared genes. One day there will be a Christmas dinner in the Fiat house where this crooked skate reveals itself – mark our words.

The SsangYong Rodius is becoming very rare

Not that the large MPV from SsangYong ever sold really well here – only a little more than 100 of them have been put on Dutch license plates – but it is now very sad with him. If we look in the RDW database, we see that there are only 23 copies of the SsangYong Rodius on Dutch license plates. Only eight of them still have a valid MOT and one of them expires next month. Three are company cars, so you can be sure that they will be scrapped if they become too expensive to repair. So there are few left.

The ugliness is behind

The SsangYong Rodius has the same inexplicable appeal as the Multipla, but unfortunately never became the cult icon that the Fiat has become. Where the Multipla has a wrinkled forehead, the Rodius carries its ‘nice character’ like a dormer on the back. The crazy van therefore looks like a Mercedes R-class after giving birth with a suction cup.

At the front it is like a Kia from the 1990s, but one with a stamp collection. You bought the Rodius (or you didn’t buy it, statistically) because of its space. The middle row of seats can look backwards and in total you can sit in the van with seven people. Unfortunately, there is no room for three people in the front, as with the Fiat.

Should we save the Rodius?

There is little to save. They are not for sale in the Netherlands and even in Germany we see only about five of the first generation. There are a few more of the newer version, but it lacks – just like with the facelift of the Multipla – the charm of the original version. No, this is not a call to action, this is more of an untimely obituary. We will never look at a dormer window the same again.