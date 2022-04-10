Home page politics

Of: Luke Rogalla

The first round of the presidential elections in France begins today. Favorites are Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. All developments in the news ticker.

+++ 08.00 a.m.: In France, the polling stations for the first round of the presidential election have been open since 8 a.m. on Sunday. President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Bridget Macron* want to vote in Le Touquet near Calais in the morning. As usual, his toughest competitor, Marine Le Pen, will vote in Hénin-Beaumont in northern France.

According to the last polls before the French elections, Macron had between 25 and 28 percent of the votes, Le Pen between 22 and 24 percent. Left-wing populist Jean-Luc Mélenchon came in third with 16 to 18 percent of the vote. Le Pen and Mélenchon had recently increased continuously. The first projections for the election result will be announced at 8 p.m.

France election 2022 today: It could be tight between Macron and Le Pen

Update from Sunday, April 10th, 2022, 6:17 a.m.: Around 49 million French people are called to vote for the next head of state this Sunday (04/10/2022). According to the latest polls, President Emmanuel Macron and right-wing populist Marine Le Pen are the favorites in the first ballot. Pollsters expect the result of a runoff between the two to be closer than in 2017. The polling stations are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and in large cities until 8 p.m.

In France, the publication of polls before the closing of the last polling station is prohibited. Several polling institutes have committed to forgo post-election polls. Extrapolations are therefore only announced at 8 p.m. Because of the time difference, the elections in the overseas territories had already begun on Saturday (04/09/2022).

France election 2022: Supporters of conservative presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse wave French national flags during a campaign event April 7. © Laurent Cipriani/dpa

France election 2022 today: Are 30 percent of the voters staying at home?

Update from Saturday, April 9th, 2022, 8:50 p.m.: A survey by the opinion research institute Ifop comes to the conclusion that 80 percent of the French population thinks the election campaigns of the candidates are “bad”, reports The Guardian. This could lead to protest elections and historically low voter turnout with up to 30 percent non-voting. The voters complained about a lack of new ideas or visions and did not see any solutions to their problems in the election programs. According to Ifop, 54 percent of voters said it felt like the election campaign hadn’t really started.

“The mood reminds me of the 2002 presidential campaign, when a lot of people said, ‘This campaign isn’t working, it’s not convincing, there aren’t that many differences between Jospin, Chirac and so on.’ (…), so something is wrong somewhere,” said François Miquet-Marty, President of the Viavoice Institute, last Saturday (April 2, 2022) on the Franceinfo news program 23 Heures.

The French population is dissatisfied with the candidates’ campaigns. © Imago/LionelUrman/Panoramic

France election 2022: Macron has to tremble – Le Pen is catching up

Update from Saturday, April 9th, 2022, 3:50 p.m.: Hours ahead of the first round of France’s presidential elections, the gaps between the top candidates are tending to narrow, French newspaper Le Monde reports. This can be seen from a survey conducted for Le Monde on Friday (04/08/2022). Accordingly, the right-wing populist Le Pen with 22.5 percent is only just behind Emmanuel Macron, who comes to 26.5 percent.

Update from Saturday, April 9th, 2022, 2:15 p.m.: the Right-wing populist Marine Le Pen gains in polls ahead of the 2022 French elections*. Rising prices for energy and food are worrying many people and, according to experts, are driving them into their arms. Brice Teinturier of the polling institute Ipsos judges that people are more concerned with the price of petrol than with the question of who should be in charge of their country in the next five years.

Update from Saturday, April 9th, 2022, 9:18 am: While the presidential election on the mainland will not take place until Sunday (04/10/2022), the France election 2022 in the French overseas territories this Saturday*. The Saint-Pierre and Miquelon archipelago off the east coast of Canada will start with polling stations opening at 12:00 p.m. CET (8:00 a.m. local time). French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Polynesia follow.

France election 2022: Le Pen is catching up significantly with Macron in polls

First report from Saturday, April 9th, 2022: Paris – Everything seemed to be clear in France. Until a few days ago, Emmanuel Macron looked like the sure winner of the presidential election. The incumbent, together with challenger Marine Le Pen, should go into the with a clear lead runoff* move in and also win this one – five more years of Macron. But now, on the weekend of the election, everything looks different.

choice Presidential election in France 2022 First ballot Sunday April 10, 2022 Possible runoff Sunday April 24, 2022 Official Emmanuel Macron Strongest opponent Marine Le Pen election period 5 years

Although the polls still point to a runoff between Macron and Le Pen, as in 2017, the chair of the Rassemblement National has recently been able to catch up significantly. According to experts, even a victory in the second ballot is now possible. Macron knows that and warns of one “Brexit-like” defeat* against the right-wing populist, who scores points in France with Islamophobic slogans, among other things. “The threat of extremism has reached new levels because hate and alternative truths have been normalized over the past few months and years,” Macron said at a campaign event. “We’ve gotten used to seeing anti-Semitic and racist writers on TV shows.”

France election 2022: Marine Le Pen confident of victory – President Macron warns

Le Pen was confident of victory and got her fans in the mood for the election: “The change has never been more tangible than now,” she said at her last major appearance in Perpignan. France is “ready for a woman in the Elysée” – Le Pen would be the first female head of state in the history of France. Her project is the “antithesis of Macron,” she promised. Le Pen wanted to make “the people” the center of her politics and “give France back to the French”. She puts socio-political issues in the foreground. At her event, for example, she reiterated her intention to give the French priority in the allocation of apartments and jobs. But a headscarf ban in public spaces is also part of their program

With regard to Le Pen’s promises, the liberal reformer Macron spoke of “lies” that she “could not finance at all”. She represents a “brutally racist program that aims to divide society,” said the 44-year-old on Friday in Paris.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, is standing for a second term. © Olivier Hoslet/dpa

In a poll by OpinionWay-Kéa published on Thursday, Macron received 26 percent of the vote, up from 28 percent a week ago. Le Pen climbs two points to 22 percent. When asked about the runoff, the gap between Macron and Le Pen decreased from ten to six points (53 to 47 percent). Behind Macron and Le Pen in the polls are the left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the conservative Valérie Pécresse and the extreme right Éric Zemmour. However, their chances of entering the second round of voting are not good.

This candidates and candidates go in the first ballot of France election on April 10th:

Emmanuel Macron

Marine Le Pen

Jean-Luc Melenchon*

Nicolas Dupont Aignan

Philippe Poutou

Nathalie Arthaud

Anne Hidalgo*

Yannick Jadot

Jean Lasalle

Valerie Pécresse*

Fabian Roussel

Eric Zemmour*

Political radio silence prevailed in France until the publication of the results on Sunday, April 10, after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Statements and surveys are prohibited – even if the neighboring countries traditionally publish tendencies before the deadline. Forecasts, projections and results for the French election* will then be available on Sunday evening at the earliest. (lrg/afp) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.