IIn the festival tent, visitors in lederhosen and dirndls pull out their wallets. Because a visit to the Frankfurt Oktoberfest is not cheap. However, anyone who complains about the price of 11.80 euros for a pint of beer is probably not thinking about how expensive it is to set up the 3,000 square meter tent or how much the decoration costs might be. According to their own statements, the organizers of the Oktoberfest incur many costs that are hidden from visitors at first glance. For example, each of the blue and white fabric panels, dozens of which hang from the ceiling of the festival tent, costs 2,400 euros. “They have to be fireproof,” says organizer Dennis Hausmann. He organizes the Oktoberfest, which has been running since September 6th, together with his brother Patrick and a business partner, Kai Mann. This is not a cheap affair, as they report.

But according to Patrick Hausmann, the Frankfurt Oktoberfest pays off for the entire city. Ultimately, there are more taxi rides, visitors buy suitable clothing and some guests stay overnight in hotels. In fact, Jürgen Schreiter, owner of a Frankfurt traditional costume shop, reports up to 550 percent more sales in the weeks of Oktoberfest.