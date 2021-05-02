Any gesture of Hazard that makes us believe that he is still an active footballer is celebrated with undisguised enthusiasm. With the same hope of one who sees signs of improvement in a patient after months in a coma. “He is seen with a spark”. “He has blinked.” “He has left details.” “I think he moved that hand.” As if we weren’t talking about the one who until yesterday was one of the most decisive and different players in the world. We always live with him on the edge of the sofa, waiting for something special to happen, in that state of “things are coming.” Because Hazard is that car that can save us just when the bad guy in the movie is going to hit us with the chainsaw, but that we can’t start no matter how much we put the key in. And on top of that, the one who chases us here is Kanté, which is cruising.

The Belgian has been at the Madrid and we are still waiting for it to arrive. We see fleeting flashes, near-starts that take us back to bygone times and we talk about his time in the past. Chelsea with the longing of those Italians in North America who referred to the “Old Country” between nostalgia and espressos. We cling to that fleeting partnership with Benzema that we barely got to see in two games. Hazard is a Romanoff: we know that he belonged to the European aristocracy, but now he is lost in the streets of another city like a dethroned prince, seeking his place in the world. We suspect that he keeps the jewels of an ancient empire hidden, but it is not clear if he remembers where.

Hazard has reappeared in the final stretch of the course.

But the 7th has returned just in time. And one hour of Hazard in the semifinals against his former team could be a lot. Or nothing. It is a real dilemma that is presented to Zidane this week as he will have to ponder issues that are beyond the current state and that border on the emotional. He can not limit himself to contemplating the static photo of the moment, without evaluating what it could mean for a player like Hazard to have the opportunity to vindicate himself in such a scenario, in the stadium where he was crowned. And at the same time he cannot fall in love with an idea, with a promise, with memories, and ignore reality. No, it won’t be easy at all. Things are coming.